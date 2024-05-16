Procap International – Setting New Standards and Creating Innovative Products in the Capital Protection Industry

London, England, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10-13th May 2024, more than 100 elite leaders and business partners from Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, China, China Hong Kong, China Taiwan and the region, gathered in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

For those 3 days, they were able to deploy Procap’s latest innovation System 8 formula with our gaming partner. During the process they experienced firsthand the powerful algorithm of System 8 formula at work. System 8 formula further strengthened Procap’s undisputed position as the pioneer and leader in capital protection. It also reinforced Procap’s commitment to develop more innovative products that meet the needs of the forever evolving capital protection landscape.

This gathering of elite leaders and business partners emphasised Procap’s philosophy of embracing all stakeholders in the development and growth of the company. The valuable suggestions, feedback and data provided by the leaders will be useful in helping Procap to formulate effective marketing strategies for the new product launch.

All the leaders and partners were very confident that the new System 8 formula will take the industry by storm. They are looking forward to work closely with the company and propel Procap to greater heights.



About Procap International

Procap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous





MEDIA Contact:

Steve Hughes,

Media PR Manager

steve.hughes@procap.insure

https://www.procap.insure



