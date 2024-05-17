Miller & Beatport Announce global DJ & producer competition, live events and a docu-series across 6 nations
Miller Mix will include a competition for electronic music producers to help launch their careers followed by 6 iconic events with major headliners
We're thrilled to partner with Beatport and exceptional talents worldwide to celebrate Miller Time in our largest music campaign yet!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Beatport Announce global DJ & producer competition, live events and a docu-series across 6 nations, as data reveals 77% of aspiring DJs lack industry connections
— Rebecca Mutty
Miller Mixwill also feature an event series with renowned international artists Argy, Gioli & Assia, Lilly Palmer and music collective Sirän plus more to be announced
The initiative includes:
• Electronic music producer competition offering 6 winners a career-defining development package worth over €35,000, a headline slot at local event and career insights and development with The Beatport Group
• Live-streamed event series across six nations featuring top-tier global artists, music collectives & competition winners
• Six-part docu-series featuring untold stories from the music scene across each featured nation: Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Australia and South Africa
Today, Miller and Beatport announce the launch of Miller Mix - a global initiative to nurture and celebrate the electronic music talent of the future and bring “Miller time” (the beat of connectivity when music, mates and Miller come together for a more refreshing, original time) to life through the local electronic music scene across six nations; Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Australia and South Africa.
Miller Mix's competition arises from a consistent absence of support within the electronic music scene for aspiring talents looking to kickstart their careers. According to Youth Music, 77% of emerging creatives cite a "lack of industry connections" as a major obstacle to entering the music industry.
Additionally, multiple studies indicate that the electronic music scene cultivates a robust sense of community, following one report’s findings, 75% of attendees experienced a profound sense of belonging. Recognising the significance of social connections for mental well-being, Miller Mix aims to foster camaraderie and promote connection across six events spanning six countries.
Miller Mix will include a competition for electronic music producers to help launch their careers followed by 6 iconic events with major headliners including Lilly Palmer (Turkey), Argy (Kazakhstan), Gioli & Assia (Hungary) and more to be announced soon. At the end of each local event, Miller will launch an inspiring docu-series telling the unique stories of local artists and city residents spotlighting the incredible culture from the cities that act as the event’s backdrop.
The campaign will kick off in each country with an open call for up-and-coming producers to submit their music. A panel formed by the headlining artists of the Miller Mix events, alongside members of the Beatport curation team and the Miller Genuine Draft team will select the winners - votes from the community will also contribute to the decision. The winners will receive a headliner set at the Miller Mix event in their respective territories and a package of benefits curated by Beatport with a value of over €5,000 per winner to support their career development. Some of the key elements of the prize package will include:
Exclusive educational workshops with Beatport’s team of experts to advance the winner’s career. These will include a social media workshop for artists, a rights management workshop, producer, DJ and live streaming masterclasses, a specialised LabelRadar workshop and, a specialised workshop with Beatport’s Curation team
D16Group’s total bundle includes all plug-ins D16 has ever made; vintage classic emulations, SilverLines effects, Sigmund and Repeater delay units and the flagship synthesiser and Lush 2
DJ Studio - One-off Pro License / Mixing Software
IK Multimedia Total Studio 4 / Plugin & VST Bundle
V Collection / VST Bundle - A premium suite of software instruments by Arturia
The Miller Mix producer competition will first open in Turkey at the end of April followed by the other territories in the coming months to be announced.
Alongside the established headliner artists, Miller Mix will collaborate with one grassroots music collective from each region that has fostered community in their local scenes. Each collective will help reach the budding producers/DJs in their local communities who are keen to establish a career in the music industry.
Rebecca Mutty, Global Senior Marketing Manager at Miller said: “We're thrilled to partner with Beatport and exceptional talents worldwide to celebrate Miller Time in our largest music campaign yet! Music unites communities and we're all about fostering that sense of connection. Our goal is to spotlight those shaping the pulse of our cities and support the global electronic music scene across six nations. This competition is a launch pad for creativity and collaboration, spotlighting the stars of tomorrow. The Miller Mix events will bring our Miller Time to life, featuring top-tier talent, emerging producers, and audiences celebrating each city's unique culture and sounds.”
Ed Hill, SVP of Beatport Media Services added: "Empowering music producers and DJs worldwide has always been at the core of Beatport. This collaboration with Miller will provide a nurturing space for talent to flourish, fostering connections and opportunities essential for success in today's ever-evolving industry. As champions of the global music community, we recognise the significance of providing platforms that not only celebrate diversity but also serve as springboards for dreams to take flight. Together, we cultivate a landscape where passion meets possibility, shaping the future of music one beat at a time."
Beatport
info@beatport.com
email us here