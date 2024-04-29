Third EU-Moldova High-Level Political and Security Dialogue held in Chisinau

On 25 April, the third EU-Republic of Moldova High-Level Political and Security Dialogue was held in Chișinău.

The Dialogue reconfirmed the mutual commitment and interest of the parties to continue enhancing their cooperation in the field of common foreign and security policy, in line with the Republic of Moldova’s EU candidate status.

The participants discussed the challenges that Moldova is facing due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its hybrid actions, aimed at destabilising the country and steering it away from its reform-oriented and pro-European trajectory.

Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora, who co-chaired the dialogue, said the EU intended to elevate EU-Moldova cooperation “to a new strategic level”.

He also said Moldova had “responded resolutely to hybrid actions led by Russia and its proxies, displaying remarkable resilience while continuing to advance on its EU path”. Mora added that the EU would continue its comprehensive support to Moldova’s resilience, including through the EU Partnership Mission (EUPM).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihail Popșoi, who co-chaired the meeting from the Moldovan side, said EU support and assistance was “crucial in making Moldova more resilient and able to counter hybrid threats, strengthen cyber security and deal with many other challenges”.

“As a candidate country, Moldova is a committed partner willing also to contribute more to the EU stabilisation and crisis management efforts. The biggest challenge remains the Russian aggression against Ukraine and it is a crucial moment for helping our neighbour,” said Popșoi.

The EU-Republic of Moldova High-Level Political and Security Dialogue takes place on an annual basis, with the next meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels in 2025.

