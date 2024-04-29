Coordination Centre for Integrated Border Management opens in Ukraine with EU support

Last week, the Coordination Centre for Integrated Border Management (IBM) was opened in Ukraine with EU support.

The centre is operating on the basis of the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to improve the efficiency of border monitoring and management.

The Centre brings together key IBM actors such as the State Border Guard Service, the State Customs Service, the National Police, the National Guard, and the State Migration Service.

Ukrainian officials, including Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, took part in the opening ceremony and said the Centre would play a key role in ensuring national security and promoting effective inter-agency cooperation.

“The creation of this Centre is a big investment in ensuring that Ukraine is safer from cross-border crime today and better prepared for tomorrow when as an EU Member State it will join the European Border Surveillance System,” European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, said. “It’s a cornerstone in our ongoing support for Ukraine’s European integration ambitions.”

Find out more

Press release