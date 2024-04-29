EU prolongs restrictive measures for those trying to destabilise, undermine or threaten the independence of Moldova

On 26 April, the Council of the European Union decided to prolong until 29 April 2025 its restrictive measures against those responsible for actions aimed at destabilising, undermining or threatening the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova.

The measures were first introduced in April 2023 at the request of the Republic of Moldova.

EU restrictive measures currently apply to a total of 11 individuals and one entity.

Those listed under the EU sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze. It is also prohibited to generate funds or access economic resources made available to them, either directly or indirectly. Additionally, a travel ban applies to the natural persons listed, preventing them from entering and transiting through EU territories.

In its conclusions of 21-22 March 2024, the European Council reaffirmed its commitment to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and to strengthen the country’s resilience, security and stability in the face of destabilising activities by Russia and its proxies.

Find out more

Press release