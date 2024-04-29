Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,433 in the last 365 days.

Workshop on Customs Valuation for Armenia

From 8 to 12 April 2024, the World Customs Organization (WCO), with the support of the Customs Cooperation Fund of Germany (CCF-Germany), conducted a national workshop on Customs valuation for the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia in Yerevan.

The workshop was facilitated by two WCO accredited expert trainers on Customs valuation, and was attended by over twenty Customs officers representing various operational units of the SRC. The primary aim was to enhance participants' understanding of the WTO Customs Valuation Agreement (Agreement) and its practical implementation.

During this five-day workshop, a range of technical topics related to Customs valuation were covered, including transaction value, adjustments, alternative valuation methods, overview of Revenue Package, advance rulings, relevant instruments issued by the Technical Committee on Customs Valuation, and post-clearance audit in Customs valuation.

Moreover, participants had the opportunity to share and discuss local cases, enabling them to apply the acquired knowledge effectively in their daily roles.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Sose Stepanyan, the Head of the International Cooperation Department of the SRC, underscored the significance and advantages of implementing the Agreement consistently across all WTO Member countries. She extended her gratitude to the participants and facilitators, and expressed a desire for future training sessions with the continued support of the WCO.  

You just read:

Workshop on Customs Valuation for Armenia

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more