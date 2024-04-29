Workshop on Customs Valuation for Armenia

From 8 to 12 April 2024, the World Customs Organization (WCO), with the support of the Customs Cooperation Fund of Germany (CCF-Germany), conducted a national workshop on Customs valuation for the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia in Yerevan.

The workshop was facilitated by two WCO accredited expert trainers on Customs valuation, and was attended by over twenty Customs officers representing various operational units of the SRC. The primary aim was to enhance participants' understanding of the WTO Customs Valuation Agreement (Agreement) and its practical implementation.

During this five-day workshop, a range of technical topics related to Customs valuation were covered, including transaction value, adjustments, alternative valuation methods, overview of Revenue Package, advance rulings, relevant instruments issued by the Technical Committee on Customs Valuation, and post-clearance audit in Customs valuation.

Moreover, participants had the opportunity to share and discuss local cases, enabling them to apply the acquired knowledge effectively in their daily roles.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Sose Stepanyan, the Head of the International Cooperation Department of the SRC, underscored the significance and advantages of implementing the Agreement consistently across all WTO Member countries. She extended her gratitude to the participants and facilitators, and expressed a desire for future training sessions with the continued support of the WCO.