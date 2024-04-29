Happily.ai Leverages AI-Powered Platform to Combat Toxic Workplace Behaviors and Strengthen Human Connections
New Survey Reveals Disconnect Between Leadership and Frontline Employees' Experiences; Happily.ai Offers AI-Powered Solution to Bridge the GapSINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking survey of 5,655 employees across various organizational levels, toxic behaviors have been identified as the primary reason for employees leaving their jobs. The study, conducted by Happily.ai, an AI-powered employee engagement platform, sheds light on the stark differences in how toxic behaviors are perceived and experienced throughout the corporate hierarchy.
The survey results reveal that 79% of CEOs and senior leaders rarely or never face toxic conduct in their workplaces. However, the reality is strikingly different for frontline employees, with nearly 1 in 2 (49%) reporting frequent encounters with hostility at work. Managers, who often serve as a bridge between leadership and frontline staff, find themselves in a challenging position, with 54% either sometimes or often dealing with toxic behaviors.
"These findings underscore the critical need for organizations to address the day-to-day realities faced by their employees," said Happily.ai CEO, Tareef Jafferi. "Toxic behaviors can fester in an organization's lower ranks, often hidden from leadership's view, leading to decreased employee well-being, productivity, and retention."
The Rise of Remote Work and the Erosion of Human Connections
The shift towards remote work has further complicated the issue, eroding the human connections that are vital to building a strong organizational culture. Traditional management techniques, which often rely on intuition and outdated workplace systems, have struggled to adapt to this new reality, leading to increased feelings of isolation and disconnection among employees.
"Remote work has transformed the way we interact with our colleagues," says Jafferi. "Without the daily face-to-face interactions that once characterized the workplace, employees can feel more disconnected than ever. It's crucial that organizations find new ways to foster meaningful connections and support their employees' well-being."
Happily.ai: A Data-Driven Solution for Employee Engagement
Happily.ai aims to bridge this gap with its innovative AI-powered platform. By facilitating daily check-ins that take less than 3 minutes, the platform encourages self-reflection, feedback, and recognition, helping to build stronger relationships among employees. The data-driven approach empowers managers to make informed decisions and lead with precision, moving away from the guesswork that has long characterized people management.
"Our platform is designed to support the reasons employees love their work – feeling valued, aligning with shared values, and connecting with a common purpose," explained Jafferi. "By harnessing the power of habits and AI, we're helping organizations create healthier, more engaging workplaces where employees can thrive."
The power of people analytics has traditionally been only something large companies with ample resources to leverage. Today, Happily.ai makes real-time people insights and analytics accessible to companies of all sizes. This democratization of data-driven employee engagement enables organizations, regardless of their scale, to proactively address workplace issues and create more positive environments for their employees.
The effectiveness of Happily.ai's approach is evident in the results. Companies using the platform have seen their eNPS scores, a key measure of employee satisfaction, improve by an impressive 60 points in less than 3 months. This significant improvement demonstrates the platform's ability to boost employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention.
As organizations continue to navigate the challenges of the modern workplace, Happily.ai offers a timely and essential tool for addressing toxic behaviors, improving workplace dynamics, and building a thriving company culture. With its data-driven approach and focus on fostering human connections, Happily.ai is well-positioned to help organizations create happier, healthier workplaces.
For more information about Happily.ai and how it can transform your organization, visit www.happily.ai.
Tareef Jafferi
Happily.ai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn