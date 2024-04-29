Edamam Powers Nutrition Data for Tastemade

Submit the full text of any recipe or ingredient list. Edamam will extract the full nutrition and ingredient data from the text. No more need to spend hours entering your recipes line by line. The nutrition analysis takes less than a second! Edamam's Recipe Search API powers nutrition driven recipe search across over 2 million recipes from 500+ online recipe creators. The Meal Planner API provides powerful functionality for businesses to build very personalized meal plans for customer, patients, or employees, considering food preferences and restrictions, allergies, nutrient needs, or specific health goals.

Tastemade, a leading recipe site, leverages Edamam’s technology to add nutrient data, diet and allergen tagging to recipes in its eponymous app.

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading B2B provider of nutrition analysis to food, health, and wellness companies, has been selected by Tastemade to provide nutrition data, as well аs allergen and diet tagging, to recipes on the Tastemade digital properties. Edamam’s unique technology produces highly accurate, and detailed nutrient, allergen, and diet data for recipes across the web. It is already working with top recipe creators such as New York Times Cooking, The Food Network, Delish, and America’s Test Kitchen and as well as restaurants and catering companies to enhance with nutrition data of their existing and new recipes.

To obtain the required data for its recipes, Tastemade is leveraging Edamam’s Nutrition Analysis API, which utilizes Edamam’s unique, food domain specific, natural language understanding technology. The analyzed data contains information about the content of all macro and micronutrients. It also labels recipes according to their appropriateness for all allergens and popular diets, such as vegan, paleo, keto, gluten-free and low-sugar.

“Working with Tastemade underscores Edamam’s position as the premier provider of deep and accurate nutrition data to the food media space,” commented Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam has leveraged its technology to add nutrition data to recipes across the English language web and has built a database of recipe nutrition data for over 5 million recipes and more than 900,000 individual foods, as well as over 80,000 commonly eaten meals.

In addition to its nutrition analysis and data services, Edamam also provides a personalized meal recommendation engine via its Recipe Search API, personalized meal plans via its Meal Planning API, and licenses recipes and food nutrition data to a wide range of food, health, and wellness businesses.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, Noom, and Virta Health, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



