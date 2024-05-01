Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The carbonated soft drinks market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $137.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 30, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the carbonated soft drinks market size is predicted to reach $137.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

The growth in the carbonated soft drinks market is due to a rise in recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest carbonated soft drinks market share. Major players in the carbonated soft drinks market include PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Company, National Beverage Corporation, Jones Soda Co., Refresco Group B.V.

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Segments

•By Product: Soft drinks, Carbonated Water, Sports and Energy drinks, Other Products

•By Flavor: Cola, Citrus, Other Flavors

•By Packaging: Bottles, Cans

•By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets And Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores And Gas Stations, Food Service Outlets, Online Stores And D2C, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: The global carbonated soft drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carbonated soft drinks refer to drinks that contain small bubbles of carbon dioxide. It is a type of non-alcoholic beverage that is prepared with carbonated water and flavoring and is sweetened with sugar or a non-nutritive sweetener.

