Industrial Automation Cable Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Industrial Automation Cable Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial automation cable market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Automation Cable Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial automation cable market size is predicted to reach $11.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the industrial automation cable market is due to the increasing shift towards robotics. Europe region is expected to hold the largest industrial automation cable market share. Major players in the industrial automation cable market include Prysmian Group, Borealis AG, Southwire Company, LLC, Nexans, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Anixter International Inc., LEONI AG, Fujikura Ltd.

Industrial Automation Cable Market Segments

• By Product Type: Ethernet Cables, Fieldbus Cables, Servo Cables, Robot Cables, Other Product Types

• By Cable Type: Copper Cables, Fiber Optic Cables

• By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor Sales

• By Application Industry: Automotive, Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Manufacturing, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global industrial automation cable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial automation cables are specialized cables designed to facilitate the transmission of data, signals, and power within industrial automation systems. They ensure seamless communication and power distribution among various automated machinery and equipment in industrial settings and improve efficiency and productivity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Automation Cable Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Automation Cable Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Automation Cable Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Automation Cable Market Size And Growth

……

27. Industrial Automation Cable Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Automation Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

