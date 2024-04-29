Encycle Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
The company’s industry-leading HVAC energy optimization software wins Energy Innovation of the Year Award for business achievements for third consecutive year.
SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encycle Technologies, Inc., a data-driven technology company that deploys autonomous intelligence and analytics to improve commercial HVAC management, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Energy Innovation of the Year in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. This award brings the third consecutive year Encycle is honored for their next level enterprise energy management solutions.
— Judge in the 2024 American Business Awards
The Stevie® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced the winners in the 2024 American Business Awards, honoring achievements of organizations operating in the U.S.A. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration and more than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Judges provided comments during their evaluations of entry submissions. The committee of judges shared considerable feedback that reflects the high score ratings earned by winning nomination, “Encycle Brings the Power of AI to its Swarm Logic® Technology.” One judge wrote, “Encycle's contributions to energy management and sustainability set a high benchmark for innovation within the industry,” and added, “Their impressive metrics in energy cost savings, HVAC optimization, and CO2 emissions reduction underscore their commitment to environmental sustainability and operational excellence. The technology's scalability and seamless integration highlight its distinctiveness.”
Another judge explained, “The deployment of Swarm Logic in a diverse range of industries and its integration with various building automation systems and smart devices highlight its versatility and effectiveness in different contexts. The uniqueness positions Encycle distinctively compared to other players in the energy management field, emphasizing its innovative approach and the tangible benefits it delivers to customers.”
Encycle’s entry received overwhelmingly positive feedback from numerous judges praising their achievements in sustainability and commitment to excellence and innovation. “We are honored to be named as the Silver Stevie award winner for Energy Innovation of the Year and appreciate the supportive and encouraging words provided by judges in the competition,” remarked Ana-Paula Issa, CEO of Encycle. Issa commented, “This recognition motivates our team as we continue to evolve and excel in our ability to deliver results that enable our customers achieve HVAC resiliency and decarbonization.”
2024 Stevie winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet on Tuesday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. For details about The American Business Awards or a complete list of 2024 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
For more information about Encycle or their award-winning Swarm Logic software, please visit www.encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.
About Encycle:
Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
About the Stevie Awards:
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
