The Salvation Army Responds to Tornado Outbreak in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, OK (April 28, 2024) – A strong storm system crossed Oklahoma on Saturday going well into the overnight hours bringing a widespread outbreak of tornadoes. The Salvation Army Arkansas-Oklahoma Division Emerency Disaster Services (AOK EDS) team is assessing damage and responding as more rain (and the threat of flooding) is forecast.

On Sunday, the following response activities are occurring across various areas:

A Rapid Response Unit from Ardmore began serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to first responders in the hard-hit community of Sulphur, Oklahoma where there is a considerable amount of damage being reported. Ardmore Corps Officer, Major Nakisha Carr states her response team is prepared to serve until there is no longer a need.

Trained emotional and spiritual care teams from both Shawnee and Central Oklahoma Area Command were sent to the Holdenville area where there were two reported fatalities. They traveled with Salvation Army Rapid Response Units carrying snacks and hydration so they can be there to support first responders and survivors while assessing further needs. Captain Brittany Carr is leading the Shawnee response unit while Lt. Corey Doggett from Norman is directing the response unit from Central Oklahoma.

Lt. Bobby McFarland, Chickasha Corps Officer, and a response crew headed to Marietta with a canteen where they will be serving dinner to first responders and disaster survivors this evening.

The AOK EDS deployed their new Mobile Command Unit to Sulphur, allowing us the ability to coordinate our response remotely more effectively.

Please pray for all of those affected by the storms. Multiple locations in Oklahoma experienced severe weather on Saturday and there is a concern for flooding over the next several days.

The Salvation Army is closely collaborating with local emergency management, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, and VOAD partners to assess the needs of the affected areas.

Financial donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY to support response efforts. For the latest Salvation Army disaster information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmyaok/ and www.twitter.com/salarmyeds and www.twitter.com/salarmyedsaok.

