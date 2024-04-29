Ukraine: ninth Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Kyiv

The European Union and Ukraine held their ninth Human Rights Dialogue on 25 April, in Kyiv.

Both parties stated they would continue their active efforts to prevent and address any human rights violations, including in the temporarily occupied and in the liberated territories of Ukraine in the context of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Those include inhumane treatment of prisoners of war, arbitrary deprivation of life and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, deportation of civilians (including children) to Russia and Belarus from the territories occupied by Russia, conflict related sexual violence, and discrimination and persecution of indigenous peoples,” said a press release by the the European External Action Service.

The parties paid special attention to the impacts of the war on the rights to health, work, education, water and sanitation, and adequate housing. Discussions focused on the massive destruction, losses and damages to infrastructure directly affecting the provision of basic services related to the enjoyment of human rights.

Both sides also expressed concerns regarding the deterioration of the situation in the temporarily occupied areas by Russia. In particular, the parties discussed forced disappearances and torture, restrictions on civic and political rights, especially forcing Ukrainian citizens to change citizenship and/or obtain a Russian passport, restrictions on the freedom of expression, freedom of the media, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion or belief, forced conscription, as well as restrictions on access for international and non-governmental organisations.

During the dialogue, the EU and Ukraine expressed their commitment to ensuring full accountability for international crimes committed in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including through the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

The next meeting of the human rights dialogue between Ukraine and the EU is expected to take place in 2025.

