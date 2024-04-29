Global Mammography Systems Market to Reach US$ 5,122.4 Million by 2031 | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent report released by Astute Analytica the Global 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was evaluated, revealing promising growth prospects in the coming years. According to the findings, the market, valued at US$ 2,739.9 million in 2022, is anticipated to surge to US$ 5,122.4 million by 2031. This significant expansion is forecasted to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the projection period spanning from 2023 to 2031.
Mammography systems play a critical role in the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, which remains a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. The rising incidence of breast cancer, coupled with advancements in mammography technology, is expected to drive the demand for mammography systems across the globe.
Key factors contributing to the growth of the mammography systems market include increased awareness about breast cancer screening, initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations to improve breast cancer detection rates, and the introduction of innovative technologies enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of mammography procedures.
Furthermore, the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and the rising adoption of digital mammography systems are anticipated to further propel market growth during the forecast period. Digital mammography offers several advantages over traditional film-based mammography, including improved image quality, faster image acquisition, and easier storage and retrieval of patient data.
Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the mammography systems market, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels regarding breast cancer screening, and significant investments in research and development activities. However, Asia Pacific is poised to witness rapid growth, attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising disposable incomes, and a growing focus on women's health across emerging economies in the region.
In conclusion, the Global Mammography Systems Market is on track to experience substantial growth over the next decade, driven by factors such as rising breast cancer incidence rates, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare investments. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry, including manufacturers, healthcare providers, and policymakers, should closely monitor these developments and capitalize on emerging opportunities in this dynamic market landscape.
List of Key Companies Profiled:
Allengers Medical Systems Limited
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
General Electric Company
Hologic Incorporated
Konica Milota Incorporated
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
Metaltronica SPA
Planmeca OY
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Toshiba Corporation
Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
By Product Type:
Analog Mammography Systems
Digital Mammography Systems
By Modality:
Portable Mammography Systems
Non-Portable Mammography Systems
By End User:
Impatient Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Aamir Beg
