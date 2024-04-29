Moosa Rent a Car Announces Special Discounts Due to Rain Damage in Dubai
Get 50% Off on car rental in Dubai through Moosa for a day.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moosa Rent a Car is one of the top most leading car rental company working in Dubai. It has been in the market for more than 10 years and always serve the customers with the best. The company is pleased to announce a special discount offer in result of the recent heavy rainfall in the town. This offer is actually a gesture of support to the community to face the challenge posed by the weather.
Last week, Dubai has actually experienced the record-breaking heavy rainfall. It results in a lot of destruction to both buildings and vehicles. The company is deeply rooted in Dubai community so it understands all the loss caused by this unexpected event.
In response to the situation, the CEO of Moosa Rent a Car, expressed his sympathy for those affected and emphasized the company's commitment to providing assistance during challenging times.
"We understand the difficulties faced by our customers and the community at large due to the recent rain damage."
He further added,
"As a responsible member of the Dubai business community, we are dedicated to offering support and relief wherever possible."
Dubai Rent a Car is always there to support the loyal customers in the hour of need. That’s why offering special discounts on the rental rates due to the recent heavy rainfall. As for the reason that many people have faced a lot of damage to their personal vehicles. The discounted rates are actually applicable for a limited time period. This unexpected event has affected the business and job persons largely. So, affordable car rentals will be a great support for all. The CEO adds to the interview:
"We hope that this initiative will help alleviate some of the burden faced by our customers during this challenging time. Our team is committed to ensuring that everyone in Dubai can continue to travel safely and conveniently, despite the adverse weather conditions."
Customers can avail of the special discount offer by contacting Moosa Rent a Car's customer service hotline or visiting any of their conveniently located branches across Dubai. The company encourages affected individuals to take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible, as the offer is subject to availability.
To enjoy the benefit of this exclusive offer of Moosa Rent a Car, visit their website or contact their customer service team at +971 551605252 for more information.
About Moosa Rent a Car
Moosa Rent a Car is a trustworthy name in the car rental industry of Dubai. It is known for the extensive fleet, budget friendly rates and customer centric approach. With a commitment to be the best and prioritize customer satisfaction, Moosa Rent a Car continues to set unmatched standards in the world of car rentals.
Contact
Customer Service: +971 551605252
Email: info@rentacheapcardubai.com
Muhammad Ali
Moosa Rent A Car Dubai
551605252
