Westside Pest Control LTD., ThreeBestRated® Award-Winner Recaps The Year 2023, Filled With Profound Sense Of Triumphs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pests are a big headache for the homeowners. Managing them all alone cannot always be the best idea. Experts’ knowledge and advice may do the best possible to save your home. Westside Pest Control LTD is one of the leading pest control companies from Vancouver, who have helped many homeowners and property owners to safeguard their property from pests through their high-standard services. Their dedication has been recognized as a top pest control company by ThreeBestRated®, using their 50-Point Inspection analysis.
Here’s a glimpse into their past year’s achievements that justifies why they are being industry leaders.
Company’s Achievements
Last year, Westside Pest Control LTD. achieved the prestigious certification from QualityPro, a pest management industry’s leading certification program, and is earned by companies that seek to demonstrate commitment to the highest level of professionalism within the pest management industry. Achieving this certification, Westside Pest Control company has become the one of 3% of pest companies in Canada Certified.
Expansion In Team
>> Westside Pest Control witnessed a significant expansion in the team. Their technician team welcomed new staff, growing from 16 - 22 crew (now the team has 30 members as of 2024).
>> New team members were added to their customer services team also, and so their customer service team went from 3 to 5 (7 now in 2024). “These expansions ensure prompt and efficient service for our valued customers,” Mike Londry, the Owner, proudly said.
>> Their senior technician Adam Jirousek, was promoted as a new Chief of Operations.
>> Furthermore, they extended their general office hours to include evenings until 9 p.m from Monday through Friday and continue to offer assistance on Saturdays, offering more accessibility for customers to reach out and have the issues resolved.
Media Exposure
>> Mike has been featured in the local news and radio a number of times, providing expert commentary on a variety of pest-related topics over the course of the year.
>> He had the privilege of being a frequent guest on CKNW’s Mike Smyth show, offering on-ari advice to callers in the very popular segment titled “Ask a pest expert a question.”
>> He had made appearances in local magazines. His features on Vancouverisawesome.com were especially a great success.
Take a look at his a couple of topics of debate
>> https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/weatherhood-local/vancouver-weather-invasive-ant-species-apartment-2023-7977493 – This discusses the increase in the Pharaoh Ant Infections in Vancouver – a relatively less common ant, but very destructive when left uncontrolled.
>> https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/local-news/rat-mice-problem-vancouver-bc-6517469 – In this piece, he discussed the surge in rodent issues in Vancouver.
>> Mike Londry offered his advice to GlobalNews in an interview last April. https://globalnews.ca/video/9614373/has-b-c-rodenticide-ban-increased-the-population-of-mice-and-rats
His media exposure underscores the nationwide recognition of Westside Pest’s owner Mike.
Community Engagement
>> Mike’s dedication to his community is paramount. It is reflected in his motto of giving back to his community and the planet.
>> In 2023, he continued to show his support to the Coquitlam Express Junior Hockey Team through his sponsorship. In addition to this, he made donations to various organizations and bodies such as BC Cancer, ALs BC Society, and the Vancouver Food Bank.
1% for the Planet
One notable contribution of his was towards the planet he lives on. “As always our largest contribution of the year is to the ‘1% for the Planet Program’ donation,” said Mike. “For this program, we donate 1% of sales each year to an approved non-profit of our choosing.”
This year, Westside Pest proudly donated $55,000 to Eco-Justice, which is Canada's premier environmental law charity committed to using the law to protect and restore Canada’s environment. “They do amazing work fighting for nature's rights in Canada. We are proud to support them!” added Mike.
Additionally, in 2023, on Earth Day (observed on 22nd April), the Westside Pest team ran a campaign drive to generate donations for a non-profit Eco-Justice.
About Westside Pest Control LTD
Westside Pest Control LTD is an outstanding pest control company, offering the Vancouver region with comprehensive pest management solutions, tailored to everyone's needs. The company has been serving the region under the presidency of Mike since 2009. Initially began as a modest venture, they have now emerged into a large team of 40 fearless and dedicated technicians, who are proud A+ rated members accredited to BBB.
The team at Westside Pest possesses certifications from the Ministry of Environment and has extensive training in SPCAs that make them stand at the forefront of industry standards and practices. They are affiliated with the National Pest Management Association and the Canadian Pest Management Association. Their approach focuses on preventive methods, rather than merely sticking with superficial treatments that use toxic chemicals. Their endeavor to stay as green as possible, by using non-toxic and environment-friendly practices is another advantage to choosing the Westside Pest team. The team pride in having satisfied over 10,000 customers.
They take both residential & commercial pest control, pest inspection, rodent, ant, wasp, and insect control, bird, wildlife, and bat control, and antimicrobial clean-ups. They serve all of Metro Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley. Know more about them at WestsidePestControl.com.
Mike Londry
Here’s a glimpse into their past year’s achievements that justifies why they are being industry leaders.
Company’s Achievements
Last year, Westside Pest Control LTD. achieved the prestigious certification from QualityPro, a pest management industry’s leading certification program, and is earned by companies that seek to demonstrate commitment to the highest level of professionalism within the pest management industry. Achieving this certification, Westside Pest Control company has become the one of 3% of pest companies in Canada Certified.
Expansion In Team
>> Westside Pest Control witnessed a significant expansion in the team. Their technician team welcomed new staff, growing from 16 - 22 crew (now the team has 30 members as of 2024).
>> New team members were added to their customer services team also, and so their customer service team went from 3 to 5 (7 now in 2024). “These expansions ensure prompt and efficient service for our valued customers,” Mike Londry, the Owner, proudly said.
>> Their senior technician Adam Jirousek, was promoted as a new Chief of Operations.
>> Furthermore, they extended their general office hours to include evenings until 9 p.m from Monday through Friday and continue to offer assistance on Saturdays, offering more accessibility for customers to reach out and have the issues resolved.
Media Exposure
>> Mike has been featured in the local news and radio a number of times, providing expert commentary on a variety of pest-related topics over the course of the year.
>> He had the privilege of being a frequent guest on CKNW’s Mike Smyth show, offering on-ari advice to callers in the very popular segment titled “Ask a pest expert a question.”
>> He had made appearances in local magazines. His features on Vancouverisawesome.com were especially a great success.
Take a look at his a couple of topics of debate
>> https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/weatherhood-local/vancouver-weather-invasive-ant-species-apartment-2023-7977493 – This discusses the increase in the Pharaoh Ant Infections in Vancouver – a relatively less common ant, but very destructive when left uncontrolled.
>> https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/local-news/rat-mice-problem-vancouver-bc-6517469 – In this piece, he discussed the surge in rodent issues in Vancouver.
>> Mike Londry offered his advice to GlobalNews in an interview last April. https://globalnews.ca/video/9614373/has-b-c-rodenticide-ban-increased-the-population-of-mice-and-rats
His media exposure underscores the nationwide recognition of Westside Pest’s owner Mike.
Community Engagement
>> Mike’s dedication to his community is paramount. It is reflected in his motto of giving back to his community and the planet.
>> In 2023, he continued to show his support to the Coquitlam Express Junior Hockey Team through his sponsorship. In addition to this, he made donations to various organizations and bodies such as BC Cancer, ALs BC Society, and the Vancouver Food Bank.
1% for the Planet
One notable contribution of his was towards the planet he lives on. “As always our largest contribution of the year is to the ‘1% for the Planet Program’ donation,” said Mike. “For this program, we donate 1% of sales each year to an approved non-profit of our choosing.”
This year, Westside Pest proudly donated $55,000 to Eco-Justice, which is Canada's premier environmental law charity committed to using the law to protect and restore Canada’s environment. “They do amazing work fighting for nature's rights in Canada. We are proud to support them!” added Mike.
Additionally, in 2023, on Earth Day (observed on 22nd April), the Westside Pest team ran a campaign drive to generate donations for a non-profit Eco-Justice.
About Westside Pest Control LTD
Westside Pest Control LTD is an outstanding pest control company, offering the Vancouver region with comprehensive pest management solutions, tailored to everyone's needs. The company has been serving the region under the presidency of Mike since 2009. Initially began as a modest venture, they have now emerged into a large team of 40 fearless and dedicated technicians, who are proud A+ rated members accredited to BBB.
The team at Westside Pest possesses certifications from the Ministry of Environment and has extensive training in SPCAs that make them stand at the forefront of industry standards and practices. They are affiliated with the National Pest Management Association and the Canadian Pest Management Association. Their approach focuses on preventive methods, rather than merely sticking with superficial treatments that use toxic chemicals. Their endeavor to stay as green as possible, by using non-toxic and environment-friendly practices is another advantage to choosing the Westside Pest team. The team pride in having satisfied over 10,000 customers.
They take both residential & commercial pest control, pest inspection, rodent, ant, wasp, and insect control, bird, wildlife, and bat control, and antimicrobial clean-ups. They serve all of Metro Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley. Know more about them at WestsidePestControl.com.
Mike Londry
Westside Pest Control LTD.
+1 604-200-7493
bookings@westsidepest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube