ADV Life Form Labs Develops a Portable Faraday Enclosure for Investigating Electromagnetic Emissions
-Suspected of Being Linked to Paranormal Activity
Using a Faraday enclosure when collecting EM emissions from suspected haunted locations and artifacts helps to make certain all the features contained within the data are being recorded.”BURBANK, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced (ADV) Life Form Labs' investigators are moving forward with a new Faraday enclosure which consists of a double layer of Electromagnetic (EM) shielding copper metal fabric to ensure paranormal activity emission samples are protected from contamination while collecting data. The supporting frame of the assembly consists of a lightweight 3/4 inch PVC tubing which facilitates portability and allows for a convenient assembly time of under five minutes. The data collection component of the assembly is powered by a USB connection to a pocket sized lithium battery attached to the PVC frame. Coupling lightweight portability to a mobile power feature allows for this Faraday enclosure design to be used at abandoned or very remote haunted locations that have no electricity.
Joe Reyes- research staff at ADV Life Form Labs
"Faraday enclosures are frequently used in the EM test and measurement industry for protecting research results from contamination. Using a Faraday enclosure when collecting EM emissions from suspected haunted locations and artifacts helps to make certain all the features contained within the data are being recorded", Joe Reyes- research staff at ADV Life Form Labs.
Paranormal activity investigators claim EM energy is associated with the manifestation of ghosts and demons. These Ghosthunters also report this energy can be measured with their regiment of EM sniffing instruments. ADV Life Form Labs conducts research with paranormal activity EM emissions inside portable Faraday enclosures here in Hollywood. They detail their research results online with exclusive samples on their website.
