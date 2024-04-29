Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,881 in the last 365 days.

ADV Life Form Labs Develops a Portable Faraday Enclosure for Investigating Electromagnetic Emissions

ADV Life Form Labs

Portable Faraday enclosure being assembled by ADV Life Form Labs

-Suspected of Being Linked to Paranormal Activity

Using a Faraday enclosure when collecting EM emissions from suspected haunted locations and artifacts helps to make certain all the features contained within the data are being recorded.”
— Joe Reyes- research staff at ADV Life Form Labs
BURBANK, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced (ADV) Life Form Labs' investigators are moving forward with a new Faraday enclosure which consists of a double layer of Electromagnetic (EM) shielding copper metal fabric to ensure paranormal activity emission samples are protected from contamination while collecting data. The supporting frame of the assembly consists of a lightweight 3/4 inch PVC tubing which facilitates portability and allows for a convenient assembly time of under five minutes. The data collection component of the assembly is powered by a USB connection to a pocket sized lithium battery attached to the PVC frame. Coupling lightweight portability to a mobile power feature allows for this Faraday enclosure design to be used at abandoned or very remote haunted locations that have no electricity.

"Faraday enclosures are frequently used in the EM test and measurement industry for protecting research results from contamination. Using a Faraday enclosure when collecting EM emissions from suspected haunted locations and artifacts helps to make certain all the features contained within the data are being recorded", Joe Reyes- research staff at ADV Life Form Labs.

Paranormal activity investigators claim EM energy is associated with the manifestation of ghosts and demons. These Ghosthunters also report this energy can be measured with their regiment of EM sniffing instruments. ADV Life Form Labs conducts research with paranormal activity EM emissions inside portable Faraday enclosures here in Hollywood. They detail their research results online with exclusive samples on their website.

Joe Reyes
ADV Life Form Labs
+1 916-214-7905
email us here

You just read:

ADV Life Form Labs Develops a Portable Faraday Enclosure for Investigating Electromagnetic Emissions

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more