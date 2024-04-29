Tanduay Taps Into New Jersey’s Diverse, Growing Rum Market As It Signs Distribution Deal with Allied Beverage Group
New Jersey has a diverse Hispanic population always looking for a rum that truly resonates with them. There's ample opportunity to grow this category with the help of a great brand like Tanduay.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Philippine rum brand Tanduay is exploring opportunities for growth in New Jersey as it partnered with distributor Allied Beverage Group (ABG), LLC.
— Sara Harmelin, Allied Beverage Group
“Our goal is to establish a presence in the local spirits scene and bring the Tanduay drinking experience to the culturally diverse state. By partnering with ABG, we are confident that the brand will reach more customers,” said Marc Ngo, Tanduay International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager.
ABG is a family-owned company created by the mergers of The Baxter Group, Inc., F&A Distributing Company, and The Jaydor Corporation as well as the August 2017 consolidation with Breakthru Beverage New Jersey. ABG is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor and is among the 10 largest distributors in the United States.
According to Sara Harmelin, VP for Portfolio Development at ABG, New Jersey has a very competitive but good rum market that is diverse, dense, and affluent.
“New Jersey ranks in the top five liquor markets. There are 9.3 million people in the third smallest state by square mileage and most reside in the suburban areas outside of New York City and Philadelphia. It is the third most affluent and fourth most diverse per capita, which gives us a lot of opportunities across categories and price ranges,” she said.
Premium Rums for Sipping and Cocktails
Harmelin shared that Tanduay gives ABG a premium option that blurs the line between cocktail bases and sipping rums.
“We carry rums across the spectrum, but few portfolios offer speed-rack and sipping options in one. We’ve been waiting for rum to take off, and feel that Tanduay is another step in that direction,” she said.
With Tanduay, they can now also offer a premium and accessible rum that the world knows about.
“New Jersey has a diverse Hispanic population led by Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Central American immigrants and descendants who are always looking for a rum that really speaks to them. There is ample opportunity to grow this category across nightclubs and on premise accounts with the help of a great brand like Tanduay,” Harmelin said.
At the same time, she added, they want to offer the nearly 200,000 Filipino who live in New Jersey a taste of home.
“We are very excited to work with the world’s most popular rum. We are trying to diversify our portfolio to reflect the global nature of New Jersey’s consumers,” Harmelin said.
Bringing a Taste of the Philippines to More Markets
As Tanduay celebrates its 170th founding anniversary this year, the brand continues its international business expansion as it also further grows its local portfolio.
“We hope to enter more rum markets in the coming months and introduce our proudly Philippine-made rums to people across the globe,” Ngo said.
Founded in 1854, Tanduay continues to be one of the country’s most popular and awarded spirits brands. It is the only Filipino rum to be named the World’s Number 1 Rum for six consecutive years by Drinks International Magazine. It has also received the Brand of the Year Award for eight straight years from the London-based World Branding Awards.
Apart from New Jersey, Tanduay is present in several states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana. Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Outside of the Philippines, it is also available in Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Costa Rica, France, Georgia, Germany, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Poland, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and United Arab Emirates, as of this writing.
