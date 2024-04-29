2aDays Teams Up with Hackney Publications to Develop NIL Advisor for High Schools
Publishing six times a year, the magazine will help schools, parents and athletes get better NIL deals.
2aDays has an amazing reputation as a bridge between high school athletes and college athletic departments.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2aDays, a leading news source for high school and college athletes focusing on NIL and collegiate sports, and Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law publications, are collaborating on a publication dedicated to reporting and providing insights on NIL at the high school level.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
The magazine, entitled “NIL Advisor for High Schools,” will leverage the editorial expertise of both 2aDays and Hackney Publications, as well as share insights from industry experts in business and law.
“2aDays has an amazing reputation as a bridge between high school athletes and college athletic departments,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications, which also publishes NIL Institutional Report, Legal Issues in high school athletics and 22 other periodicals. “It also has a curated list of tens of thousands of students-athletes, parents and high school administrators, giving us a head start at being the best resource for navigating the business and legal aspects of the Name, Image and Likeness phenomenon at the high school level.”
Keirsten Sires, the founder and CEO of 2aDays, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “In these early days of NIL, there are a lot of unknowns for families on the legal aspects of NIL deals. We see families getting deals that can be better. We also want to help the schools and parents understand what is truly in a deal.” She added, “Hackney Publications is the primary resource when it comes to legal issues in amateur athletics. Its relationship with sports lawyers is unsurpassed, making it the ideal partner for us in launching this publicationThis partnership will enable 2aDays to help families make better decisions on NIL deals.”
The inaugural issue of the publication is slated for release in the second quarter. Interested individuals can subscribe by visiting here: newsletter subscription form.
Thought leaders and companies interested in a media kit, so they can share expert analysis, should email partners@2adays.com
ABOUT 2ADAYS
2aDays (https://www.2adays.com) is the fastest growing ratings & recruiting tip website for student-athletes with a total reach of 850,000 per month, providing a platform for sharing information with high school athletes and their families. The site averaging 80,000 users,200,000 page views and features over 28,000 reviews for coaches, staff, facilities and campus visit, enhancing its resourcefulness in informing recruitment decisions. Additionally, with 35,000 social media followers, 2aDays maintains a robust online influencer presence, facilitiating engagement and outreach within the high school sports community. For more information, click to visit: 2aDays.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on LinkedIn.
ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONS
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
