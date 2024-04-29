SpecMetrix Systems and BetterCans Launch Collaboration and Development Agreement to Improve Global Canmaking

Most precise real-time coating thickness data available

Global Industry Leaders Team Up to Improve Aluminum Beverage Can Production Processes

Together with BetterCans, we expect to change film weight measurement from a recurring expense into a new can plant profit center.” — Greg Frisby, Global Industry Manager for SpecMetrix Systems

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two recognized metal packaging industry leaders reached agreement today on an innovative collaboration and development alliance that brings the most precise film weight and coating thickness data available together with industry-leading aluminum can manufacturing expertise to help improve global 2-PC aluminum beverage container manufacturing processes.

The new alliance between Sensory Analytics and BetterCans is designed to enable canmakers to better utilize highly precise and impactful data from SpecMetrix systems to drive production and coating application process optimization initiatives. Award-winning SpecMetrix ACS systems produce instant, actionable, and precise coating thickness and film weight data for all applied container coatings. With their decades of hands-on canmaking experience, the BetterCans team can work together with plant teams to suggest and implement meaningful coating process improvements based on that data to improve container quality and reduce plant conversion costs.

According to Greg Frisby, Global Industry Manager of SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory, “We are excited to bring meaningful impacts and immediate benefit to canmakers through this innovative alliance. The BetterCans team are all highly experienced canmakers that cover the entire beverage canmaking line. The potential for immediate improvements and impacts for canmaking plants being delivered by two best-in-class solution providers is tremendous. All our valued SpecMetrix ACS system customers stand to gain significantly from this new value-added opportunity. Together with BetterCans, we expect to change film weight measurement from a regular plant expense into a new can plant profit center.”

Domingo R. Gonzalez, President and Founder of BetterCans, LLC added, “SpecMetrix measurement systems deliver an unprecedented level of actionable data of benefit to the canmaking process. Through our decades of canmaking expertise and hands-on experience, our proven team is uniquely qualified to guide plant and corporate teams to process improvements based on this data that has never been available before. We welcome the opportunity to enhance the quality, performance, and operational efficiency of canmaking lines together with the SpecMetrix systems team.”

About Sensory Analytics: Fast-growing Sensory Analytics supplies award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and layer measurement systems to manufacturing and coating leaders within the metal packaging, coil coating, flexible packaging, automotive and other industrial markets worldwide. All SpecMetrix offerings deliver highly precise absolute thickness data for applied wet or dry coatings in real-time with nanometric precision during the coating process or to meet QA and R&D needs. For additional information, visit www.specmetrix.com.

About BetterCans, LLC: BetterCans, LLC is the hands-on company performing technical services in the two-piece aluminum can and end making industry. BetterCans, LLC was formed to support the Metal Packaging Industry, specifically two-piece aluminum cans and ends for RTD beverages. BetterCans supports new to the industry and existing canmakers to start up and stabilize their production lines, conducts technical process audits and implement improvement initiatives to increase efficiencies and lower metal spoilage, imparts classroom and hands-on training on the floor on how to efficiently operate and troubleshoot a can and end making line, works on defining, planning and executing effective can height and/or can diameter line changeovers with discipline in execution. Our commitment is to set up can and end making production lines, new or existing, and teach employees how to operate their lines to reach world class performance. BetterCans, LLC offers technical services in the U.S. and Latin America. We are a team of highly skilled Canmakers that covers the entire can and end making line (front end to back end).