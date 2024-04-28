Zubiri: Senate eyes passage of 20 new priority laws before 2nd regular session ends

PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release

April 28, 2024 SENATE EYES PASSAGE OF 20 NEW PRIORITY LAWS BEFORE 2ND REGULAR SESSION ENDS

April 28, 2024 Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri today expressed confidence that the Senate will see the passage of at least 20 priority bills listed under the Common Legislative Agenda of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (CLA-LEDAC) before the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress ends before June. "We are right on track when it comes to the approval of priority measures of the President both in the LEDAC and in his SONA. We are confident that the Senate can pass 20 of these measures before the 2nd Regular Session end, and the rest of our commitment before this year ends," Zubiri said. "Rest assured, all of the measures that passed Senate scrutiny have been carefully considered and thoroughly deliberated upon so that the resulting law is as near-perfect as humanly possible," the Senate chief added. As the sessions resume this Monday, April 29, Zubiri disclosed that one measure is already for the signature of President Bongbong Marcos Jr. - the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act, a framework that accounts for the country's natural capital and its economic impact. The bicameral report on two measures have already been ratified and now in the process of enrollment, and they are the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the measure establishing the Negros Island Region. Another bicameral report, the one on the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act, has also been ratified by the Senate. "Four of the 20 measures are nearing enactment into law already. The rest are for bicameral committee approval, for second and final reading approval, or awaiting committee approval. We are confident we can finish deliberations on these bills in its final stages before we adjourn sine die on May 24," Zubiri said. Two priority measures - the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Self Reliant Defense Posture Act (SRDP) - are both awaiting bicameral conference committee approval, while the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act is already approved on final reading and was transmitted to the House of Representatives for action. The following priority measures, meanwhile, are currently pending approval on second reading: 1. Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act 2. VAT on Digital Services/Transactions Act 3. Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act 4. Blue Economy Act 5. Waste-to-Energy Act 6. Mandatory Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) Act 7. Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of MUPs/New Separation, Retirement and Pension System for the Military and Uniformed Personnel 8. Enterprise Based Education and Training (EBET) Program Act 9. Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act Three of the priority measures - the E-Government/E-Governance Act, the Department of Water Resources Act and the Konektadong Pinoy Act - are all pending committee approval. The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Bill, which was passed on third and final reading in the House of Representatives, has already been transmitted to the Senate for proper action. "We will focus all our energies on these 20 measures before we adjourn for the 3rd Regular Session. After that, it is the President's SONA again and the national budget season. But we are confident we can fulfill all of our legislative commitments to the President and to the people before this year ends," Zubiri declared.