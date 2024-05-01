CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to New York City, NY

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home

As an experienced emergency veterinarian, I have had to deal with countless animals being put to sleep... it is obvious that many ill animals are scared and uncomfortable in the hospital setting” — Dr Debbie Yang

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into New York City, NY . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families we help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “I hope to help make every family in Manhattan area aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."As an experienced emergency veterinarian, I have had to deal with countless animals being put to sleep over serious disease. While every attempt is made to make the experience as gentle as possible, it is obvious that many ill animals are scared and uncomfortable in the hospital setting. Sometimes emergencies happen and there is no time to wait, but it is clear that both clients and their pets benefit from the comfort of in-home euthanasia when possible.," says Dr Debbie Yang. “My partnership with CodaPet will allow for peaceful passings in a familiar environment, and help owners through the difficult transition at the end of their loved-one's life.”Dr Yang chose to become a veterinarian due to her lifelong love of animals, beginning as a young child. This coupled with her interest with science growing up led to veterinary medicine being the perfect career field for her. Dr Yang went to college at the University of California at San Diego. She started veterinary school in the Caribbean, which eventually led me to a doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Sydney. After veterinary school, Dr Yang pursued further training to perform surgery, prior to working in emergency medicine. She currently performs a mix of general practice, surgery, and emergency work; she enjoys all aspects of veterinary medicine and loves adding in-home euthanasia to my veterinary care. Dr. Yang is based in Manhattan and will focus on serving pets and pet parents Upper West Side, Midtown Manhattan, Lower Manhattan, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Long Island City and AstoriaHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Emotional Comfort for Pet Owners and PetsOne of the primary benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the emotional comfort it provides for both the pet owner and the pet. Being in a familiar environment can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, making the process less daunting. Additionally, having the option to be with their family during the euthanasia process allows pet owners to provide comfort and support to their beloved pets in their final moments.2. Flexibility of Time and ScheduleIn-home pet euthanasia allows pet owners to choose a convenient time and date for the procedure. This flexibility is especially helpful for those who work long hours or have other commitments that may make it difficult to bring their pet to a veterinary clinic during regular business hours.3. Privacy and DignityIn-home euthanasia offers a more private and dignified experience for the pet and the family. There is no need to worry about other clients or staff members witnessing the emotional process, and pet owners can create a soothing and calm environment for their pet’s final moments.4. Reduced Stress on the PetTransporting a pet to a veterinary clinic can be stressful for both the pet and the owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transport, reducing the stress and anxiety experienced by the pet during an already difficult time.5. Better Control Over the EnvironmentPet owners can choose to have the euthanasia performed in a specific room of their home, allowing them to control the environment and create a soothing atmosphere for their pet. This may include dimming the lights, playing soft music, or providing a comfortable space for the pet to rest.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $475 in New York City. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 45 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

