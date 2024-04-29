"Revelation" Wins Best New Age Fiction in 2024 American Legacy Book Awards Competition

REVELATION AMERICAN LEGACY BOOK AWARDS

Fourth accolade for The Saga of Venom and Flame Series which continues to receive critical acclaim

AVE MARIA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Victor Acquista is pleased to announce that his novel, "Revelation," received top honors in the 2024 American Legacy Book Awards in the category of New Age Fiction. This year’s American Legacy contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world for titles published between 2010-2023.

This is the second book in The Saga of Venom and Flame series. The two books in the series have now garnered four separate accolades: 2021 International Book Award for book one, "Serpent Rising," 2023 International Book Award and Silver Falchion finalist for book two, "Revelation."

The two-book series combines elements of adventure, mystery, and suspense in a high-stakes conspiracy-thriller. A secret brotherhood has orchestrated worldwide catastrophic events to cull humanity in order to establish a New World Order. They are opposed by a small faction working to expose the truth. The series is timely and incorporates many conspiracies about media manipulation, government cooperation with powerful elites, mind control, fake news, and propaganda. Though fictional, the story weaves many factual elements into a frighteningly realistic exposé.

“I honored to have my work recognized. This story is about truth and humanity. Truth frees us from the enslavement of lies and ignorance. I believe the books touch upon many noteworthy elements and sobering themes. The Saga of Venom and Flame is a story of our times, for our times," said Victor Acquista.

The books are published by award-winning BHC Press and are available in ebook, audio, hardcover and softcover at all major retailers.

Victor Acquista, M.D. is retired from careers in primary care and executive medicine. He writes in many genres and enjoys exploring thought-provoking themes. He is known for “Writing to Raise Consciousness.” He is a member of the Authors Guild, the Mystery Writers of America, the International Thriller Writers, and the Florida Writers Association.