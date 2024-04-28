Submit Release
Road Closure - Sterling Valley Rd in Stowe

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Sterling Valley rd. is closed between Stagecoach rd. and Cole Hill rd. in Stowe. This is due to a major structure fire. This is expected to last throughout the day. Updates will be provided, as necessary.

Please seek alternate routes and drive carefully.

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

 

 

 

