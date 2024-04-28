Road Closure - Sterling Valley Rd in Stowe
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Sterling Valley rd. is closed between Stagecoach rd. and Cole Hill rd. in Stowe. This is due to a major structure fire. This is expected to last throughout the day. Updates will be provided, as necessary.
Please seek alternate routes and drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
St George Road
Williston, VT 05495