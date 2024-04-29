SGD Pharma announces appointment of Philippe Pourquery as Group Financial Officer and member of Executive Committee
Philippe Pourquery will join SGD Pharma, global leader in glass pharmaceutical packaging, from May 6 2024 in replacement of Jérôme Brassens.
I am happy to join a very successful manufacturing company such as SGD Pharma, and to support its development. The strategic agenda looks exciting and I look forward to working with all teams!”PARIS, FRANCE, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philippe Pourquery will join SGD Pharma, global leader in glass pharmaceutical packaging, from May 6, 2024 as Group Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee, in replacement of Jérôme Brassens.
— Philippe Pourquery
Philippe will be responsible for Finance and IT across the Group and help the management team to significantly grow the turnover of the Group, whether through organic growth or acquisitions. He will also contribute, with his team, to the continued improvement of the commercial and industrial performance of the Group, with particular focus on financial processes and management systems. Philippe will be a partner of all members of the management team of the Group to help them in their missions.
Graduated from Audencia school of management in Nantes, France and holder of an MBA from Bowling Green State University, in the United States, Philippe brings his financial expertise and experience in demanding manufacturing and international environments. He spent sixteen years in the packaging industry at Crown and Albea, in progressively enlarged finance roles. Since 2018, Philippe has held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Terreal, a building material manufacturer located in Europe, the US and Asia, and employing more than 3,000 people around the world.
Philippe takes over from Jérôme Brassens, who started at SGD Pharma in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer after spending twenty-five years working for large companies like TotalEnergies or Safran and a successful career at SGD Pharma.
“I would like to thank Jérôme Brassens for his exemplary commitment to SGD Pharma these recent years and to wish all the best to Philippe Pourquery in his new responsibilities within our Group.” Concluded Olivier Rousseau, CEO at SGD Pharma.
