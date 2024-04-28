AIMS Secures Top 3 Spot in Forex Awards for Best Regional Sponsorship with Borussia Dortmund APAC Partnership
AIMS has been shortlisted for the prestigious Forex Sports Awards, securing a place in the Top 3 for the Best Regional Sponsorship category.LABUAN, FEDERAL TERRITORY OF LABUAN, MALAYSIA, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant recognition of its strategic partnership initiatives, AIMS has been shortlisted for the prestigious Forex Sports Awards, securing a place in the Top 3 for the Best Regional Sponsorship category. This accolade highlights the company's successful sponsorship of the esteemed football club, Borussia Dortmund, in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Forex Sports Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence and innovation in the financial industry, recognized AIMS for its impactful collaboration with Borussia Dortmund. This partnership has not only bolstered AIMS's brand visibility across the APAC region but has also contributed to the promotion of sports and community engagement.
AIMS's sponsorship of Borussia Dortmund has been a game-changer, aligning with the company's commitment to excellence value in the financial markets. The collaboration has brought fans closer to their football heroes, fostering a sense of unity and excitement. It has also provided AIMS with a platform to connect with customers and stakeholders through shared passion and enthusiasm for the sport.
The Forex Sports Awards nomination is a testament to AIMS's innovative approach to regional engagement and its dedication to creating meaningful connections through sports.
As AIMS awaits the final results of the Forex Sports Awards, the company takes pride in this significant milestone and remains dedicated to pursuing excellence in all its endeavors. The recognition serves as a catalyst for AIMS to continue its support for sports and to explore new avenues for growth and community involvement.
For more information about AIMS's initiatives and partnerships, please visit www.aimsfx.com
About AIMS
AIMS is a leading financial services provider in the APAC region, offering a wide range of trading solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer service, AIMS is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners.
About Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in Germany, with a rich history and a passionate fan base. Known for its vibrant playing style and community involvement, the club has a strong presence in the APAC region, inspiring football enthusiasts and athletes alike.
Benson Low
Auric International Markets Limited
bensonlow@aimsfx.com