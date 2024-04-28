Winners Announced for the 40th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Achievement Awards
The Writer and Illustrator Winners and Judges at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood for the 40th Annual Gala
Jack Nash from Arlington, VA was named 2024 Grand Prize Writer Winner. Tyler Vail from Bryan, TX was named 2024 Grand Prize Illustrator Winner.
Thank you, L. Ron Hubbard, Author Services, Inc., and judges of this Contest from the bottom of my heart.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of Thursday, April 25, 2024, history was made as two anniversaries coincided at the same time, the 40th Annual Writers of the Future and the 35th Annual Illustrators of the Future L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards Gala in the genres of Science Fiction and Fantasy was held at the opulent Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, CA, emceed by Gunhild Jacobs, Executive Director of Author Services, Inc.
Jack Nash from Arlington, VA, was named the 2024 Grand Prize Writer Winner and Tyler Vail from Bryan, TX was named the 2024 Illustrator Grand Prize Winner.
Jack Nash said: “Thank you, L. Ron Hubbard, Author Services, Inc., and judges of this contest from the bottom of my heart. All of the stories are so good; I wasn’t expecting to be the one to win. This contest is the fuel for Science Fiction and Fantasy writers. Write what you love and enjoy!”
Tyler Vail said: “I didn’t expect to win. I didn’t prepare anything. Thank you to all the judges. How can I pay it forward as much as they have? It’s been such a great learning opportunity. This past week has been such a fantastic experience for my art and journey. I encourage writers and illustrators in the genres of Science Fiction and Fantasy to enter these contests.”
Winners from this year’s competitions hailed from all over the United States, as well as from Canada, China, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. In the week before the Awards Gala, all the winners of the 2024 contests were mentored in seminars led by contest judges to prepare them for their respective professions.
Joni Labaqui, Director of the Contests for Author Services, Inc. who oversaw the presentations of the Grand Prize Awards, said, “The theme for our awards show this year is ‘Shaman Dreams,’ as depicted on the cover of the Volume 40 anthology created by Illustrators of the Future judge, Dan dos Santos, to which Writers of the Future judge S.M. Sterling has crafted a story about a young woman shaman, a Starcatcher, with magical powers.”
A capacity crowd of 350 people attended the Black-Tie Gala, which was presented by Author Services, Inc. and Galaxy Press.
John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, unveiled Volume 40 of “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” as well as the audiobook of Volume 40, which was recorded by Jim, Tamra, and Taylor Meskimen. Emily Goodwin, Vice President of Public Affairs for Author Services, Inc., served as Event Producer.
Goodwin said, “This year, Author Services, Inc. and Galaxy Press have been the recipients of over 100 global awards, proclamations, and letters of recognition in observance of our contests for writers and illustrators pursuing careers in the genres of Science Fiction and Fantasy. Our contests promote the arts welcoming diversity, ethnicity, creativity and equality, with no age limits, and blind judging. All are welcome to enter.”
During the Red Carpet Arrivals event at the Gala held on Thursday, April 25th, a Certificate of Recognition was presented to John and Emily Goodwin from Senator Art Haywood of Pennsylvania, and a Certificate of Recognition was presented to John Goodwin from Lorraine Diaz, District Director and Jeff Camp, Sr. Field Deputy representing the office of Paul Krekorian, President of the Los Angeles City Council, and The City of Los Angeles. During the Awards Show, Pat Henry, President of Dragon Con, presented Emily Goodwin with an Honorary Dragon Award for the contests and the late L. Ron Hubbard, who founded the contests.
This year’s event, an Invitation Only function, was streamed live via the website, www.writersofthefuture.com, from 7:00 – 9:30 p.m. PDT on Thursday evening, April 25, 2024. Goodwin added: “According to United Public Radio Network, this year’s awards show was seen by 50,000 viewers on Roku, 10,000 on Amazon and was heard by 1.2 million listeners via the livestream broadcast.”
Writer’s Contest Coordinating Judge Jody Lynn Nye and Oson Scott Card announced writer Jack Nash as the 2024 Golden Pen Award winner, presenting him a trophy and check for $5,000 for his story, “Son, Spirit, Snake,” which was illustrated by Pedro N.
Coordinating Illustrator Contest Judge Echo Chernik and Bob Eggleton announced illustrator Tyler Vail as the 2024 Golden Brush Award winner presenting him a trophy and a check for $5,000. Tyler Vail illustrated writer John Eric Schleicher’s story, “Squiddy.”
The awards show was held in the Grand Ballroom of the Taglyan Cultural Complex nestled in the heart of Hollywood. Catered by Divine Food, the Gala began with tray passed Hors D’oeuvres and Cocktails, followed by a delectable three-course meal including Filet Mignon and Salmon. The Awards Show was followed a Book Signing and Reception in the plush Foyer of the Taglyan Cultural Complex.
The Awards Show kicked off with London’s popular seven-piece band, The Jive Aces, which specializes in the performance of Swing Era, Rat Pack and Classic Rock ‘n’ Roll songs, complimented by the Swing Dancing of the Hollywood Hotshots, consisting of Andrew Jose, Jessica Southwell, Jack Chen and Susan Samson.
The 12 Quarterly Winners who were presented with trophies and cash prizes included: Stephannie Tallent of Hermosa Beach, CA; Galen Westlake of Ontario, Canada; John Eric Schleicher of Missoula, MT; Rosalyn Robilliard (Rose Robilliard of Tameside, UK and Alice Robilliard of Norwich, UK); Sky McKinnon of Seattle, WA; James Davies of Mount Airy, MD; Lance Robinson of Ontario, Canada; Kal M of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Lisa Silverthorne of Las Vegas, NV; Jack Nash of Arlington, VA; Tom Vandermolen of Seattle, WA and Amir Agoora of Southington, CT.
The 12 Quarterly Winners of the 2024 Illustrator’s Contests who were presented with trophies and cash prizes, and one 2023 Quarterly Illustrator Winner included: Selena Meraki of Limburg, Netherlands; Carina Zhang of Providence, RI; Arthur Haywood of Tulsa, OK; May Zheng of Belle Mead, NJ; Tyler Vail of Bryan, TX; Ashley Cassaday of Trophy Club, TX; Jennifer Mellen of Layton, UT; Gigi Hooper of Newberg, OR; Pedro N. of Porto, Portugal; Guelly Rivera of Lemoore, CA; Steven Bentley of Portland, OR; and Connor Chamberlain of Corstophine, Dunedin, New Zealand. Additionally, Chris Arias of Cartago, Costa Rica, a 2023 Fourth Quarter Illustrator Winner and Guest Artist in Volume 40, received his awards, as he wasn’t able to attend last year’s awards ceremony.
Celebrities and VIPS in attendance at the event included: Senator Art Haywood of Pennsylvania, and his wife, Julie Haywood, Michelle Stafford, Jim and Tamra Meskimen, Lee Purcell, Pat Henry, Dennys Ilic, Stefan Rudnicki, Timothy Woodward Jr., Lorraine Diaz, Jeff Camp, Phoebe Chen Huang, Frederic Golchan, Olivia Li, Jennifer Fengnian Jiang, Jennifer Liu, Venus Xing, Evans Y. Lam, Phil Proctor, Darci Stone, Eric James Stone, Lucas Durham, Leonard Carpenter, Kary English, Martin Shoemaker, Leah Ning, Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, Jeff Rector, Toranj Kayvon, Tyrone DuBose, Natalie Burn, and Scott T. Barnes.
Distinguished and renowned Writer Contest Judges in attendance included: Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Timothy Thomas “Tim” Powers, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, S.M. Stirling and Dean Wesley Smith.
Other Distinguished Writer Judges who could not attend included: Hugh Howey, Kristine Katherine Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert Silverberg, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Distinguished and renowned Illustrator Contest Judges in attendance included: Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany “Bea” Jackson, and Rob Prior.
Other Distinguished Illustrator Judges who were not able to be in attendance included: Dr. Laura Freas Beraha, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Larry Elmore, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan de los Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood and Stephen Youll.
About The Contests:
Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling Science Fiction novel, “Battlefield Earth,” written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Contest (www.writersofthefuture.com) in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created in 1988.
The annual Contests draw entrants from around the globe and are free to enter. Winners retain full rights to their work, and each is given cash awards. Grand Prize Winners receive an additional $5,000. The Contest flies out all winners to Los Angeles for an expense-paid, weeklong workshop given by Contest judges, culminating in a Black Tie Gala Awards event.
In the 40 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 559 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories. In addition, 16 winners have a combined 41 New York Times bestselling books.
In the 35 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 406 past winners who have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 television shows and 40 major movies.
The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of speculative fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 40 anthology volumes (with this event) and awarded upwards of $1 million in cash prizes and royalties.
For more information, please visit www.writersofthefuture.com and www.galaxypress.com
