Change Capital Welcomes Paul Durosko as Head of Lending Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Durosko as Senior Vice President and Head of Lending Operations. With over three decades of experience in the commercial finance and lending industry, Mr. Durosko brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, an innovative and fast-growing commercial lender and capital provider.

Mr. Durosko started his career in the audit division of a Big 4 public accounting firm, subsequently honing his skills through formal bank credit training and hands-on experience across various financial domains. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held senior leadership roles in banking, commercial finance, and lending, encompassing lending operations, portfolio management, underwriting, and credit & risk management.

Prior to joining Change Capital, Mr. Durosko served as Director of Underwriting at C2FO, a financial technology company and asset-based lender, where his contributions were pivotal in evaluating and mitigating risks associated with lending operations.

Paul's professional journey includes senior roles at RiseLine Business Credit, Medallion Business Credit, Capflow Funding Group, Transportation Alliance Bank (TAB Bank), Morgan Stanley, and Comerica Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Change Capital team," commented Raffi Azadian, CEO of Change Capital. "His extensive industry knowledge, comprehensive experience in all facets of lending and commercial finance, and demonstrated leadership acumen will play a critical role in supporting our rapid expansion."

Mr. Durosko expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Having known Raffi and members of the Change Capital team for many years, I've witnessed the company's remarkable growth and stellar reputation. I admire Change's innovative approach to lending and finance, their embrace of technology, and their steadfast commitment to responsible lending and investing. I am eager to make a significant contribution to the company's growth and success."

