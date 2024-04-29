The Art and History of the Toothpick: The Catalog of the World's Largest Collection

Cover for The Art and History of the Toothpick Catalog of Worlds Largest Collection 2024 Page Shot The Art and History of the Toothpick Catalog of Worlds Largest Collection Author of The Art and History of the Toothpick Dr Steven Potashnik

Newly published lavishly produced 340-page hardcover fills a critical void references over 1500 toothpicks and from classical antiquity to the Victorian era

Something so small and seemingly insignificant when collected and organized, can illuminate the entire epoch of human civilization” — Keith Bringe, Rare Nest Gallery Director

April 29, 2024 -- The Art and History of the Toothpick

By Steven R. Potashnick, D.D.S.

Newly published, this lavishly produced 340-page hardcover book fills a critical void as it references over 1500 toothpicks and compendiums dating from classical antiquity to the Victorian era illustrated through 2800 high quality images. Based on the largest collection of toothpicks that presently exists, this book is a conversation starter that surprises, entertains and educates – a highly desirable addition to any collectables reference library.

The Author has organized the material with meticulous attention pairing multiple examples from prehistoric hunters & foragers through early artisans, jewelers & metal workers in every age. Jewel-like toothpicks were sponsored by royalty, the aristocracy, the guilds - even the church.

Prisoners of war, whalers & sailors form a group with time on their hands to explore themes from the baudy to zoomorphic.

About the Author: Dr. Steven Potashnick received his dental training at the University of Buffalo. He went on to receive certificates in both periodontics and periodontal prosthetics at the University of Pennsylvania. His career included private practice with an emphasis on solving advanced restorative and esthetic problems as well as participating in academic dentistry. He has written extensively with contributions to dental textbooks and journals and has lectured in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Dr. Potashnick is a life member of the American Dental Association, a Fellow in the American College of Dentists, the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, the Academy of Osseointegration, and a member of other organizations including the American Academy of the History of Dentistry. His passion for collecting focused on toothpicks in the early 1990s and continues today.

4 lbs, 4 oz.

334 pages

12.25 x 9.25 inches

Dustjacket and book embossed with spot varnish, gilding to front and spine.

