Anticipation Builds for the Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards by Porterium & Digital Fashion Magazine, Cannes

Cannes, 15 May 2024, Secret Private Location in the heart of Cannes Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards by Porterium & DFMag during the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Digital fashion and crypto awards by PORTERIUM and Digital Fashion Magazine, Cannes edition, hosted under sponsor KMUniverse-must attend event during the 77th Cannes Film Festival.” — Liliya Rogova Tippetts

CANNES, FRANCE, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannes, 15 May 2024, Secret Private Location in the heart of Cannes.

As the countdown to the 77th Cannes Film Festival begins, the world eagerly anticipates the spectacle that is the Digital Fashion & Crypto Awards. Set against the glamorous backdrop of Cannes, this event promises to be a fusion of innovation, elegance, and luxury, curated by the brightest minds in the industry.

Under the visionary leadership of fashion tech and media entrepreneur Liliya Rogova Tippetts, PORTERIUM Monaco 1st Wed3 Fashion, Design & Art Marketplace, alongside DIGITAL FASHION MAGAZINE, founded by the acclaimed Digital Fashion Diva & Visionaire, LAGANZA, promises an evening of unparalleled allure.

The event is headlined by the mesmerizing singer OLLA from Monaco, the red carpet Haute Cocktail Reception boasts spectacular performances, including the renowned TIORA (Half Human / Half Avatar) World 1st laser harp show.

The Awards Ceremony will showcase nominees spanning a diverse spectrum of individuals, including international independent fashion brands, fashion influencers, blockchain and crypto icons, creative and business elites at the fashion-crypto intersection, as well as digital fashion creators and pioneers in the metaverse industry, illustrating the dynamic evolution of fashion and technology integration.

As the main sponsor, KM Universe, a cutting-edge WEB3 entertainment company based in Dubai, leads the way in seamlessly integrating immersive technologies with evolving lifestyle trends. Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Dr. Jacques Durand, KM Universe is at the forefront of knowledge entrepreneurship, seamlessly blending immersive technology with well-being to pioneer innovative experiences at prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Glam Monte Carlo, founded by Anna Luhnu, will infuse luxury into the evening as the premier beauty sponsor, with cutting-edge anti-aging technology and medical aesthetics solutions. Juliane Dalla Pria, as Porterium Ambassador, brings her extensive event management expertise and a close-knit circle of connections within Monaco.

Julia Berisset, the Chief Editor of The Glam Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, stands as a strategic partner to the event. An international PR expert and luxury lifestyle influencer, Julia is renowned for her collaborations with top-level events and high-end brands, adding a resplendent aura of knowledge and influence to the Digital Fashion and Crypto Awards.

The esteemed members of the jury, hailing from diverse fields worldwide, comprises a diverse array of luminaries from various fields worldwide. From Victoria Silvstedt, renowned for her multifaceted career as a TV personality and actress, to Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Monaco Fashion Council & Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, Marina Lybina Founder of Emirates Fashion Week. Each member offers unique perspectives and insights. Other notable figures include Her Excellency Dr. Rasha Feidi, a goodwill ambassador for Global Peace and MD of Royal Path Luxury Club, prominent fashion influencers and entrepreneurs like Ana Miloykovich, Nataliya Khylenko, Maryna Balzhyk, Catherine Mur, Dayana Solano, Elena Feinstein, Eduard Debby Gommeren, Yulia Sosyukina, Jwana Karim, Sasha Ray, Irina Malkova, Veronica Tvardovskaya, Nour Baserbashi, Irina Morozova, Khaled Rem, Alla Ouvarova, Monika Paza, Olivia Lee, Anna Maria List, Iuliia Malashenkno Lady N, Andres Meneses among few. With their collective expertise, the jury ensures a comprehensive evaluation process, recognizing excellence in digital fashion, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Strategic Media Partners include Porterium Magazine, VSD Meta Couture, TheGlam Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, World 1st Eco Luxury Visionaire MoralModa, Monaco Life, The Global Networker, Look Book, and Relentless Magazine, T&I News. With coverage from media giants like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, Google News, Grazia, Vogue, and Forbes, the event promises widespread visibility and recognition on a global scale.

Finale by a curated fashion extravaganza by Margaux Pohosian of Maragaux MGMT model agency of Monaco-based Marli Dresses X Victoria Silvstedt Collection & VSD Meta Couture, exquisite fusion of timeless sophistication & Digital Fashion Show will take the guests by awe, marvelling at a seamless blend of physical and digital fashion in an extraordinary performance. The enigmatic Fashion model by jewelry brand Colibra Polska will puzzle the guests with her presence, while Pritam Nayak presents his latest Haute couture extravaganza. Dancee you night away with Melodic Techno Progressive After Party hosted by visionary LAGANZA.

Immerse yourself in digital reality