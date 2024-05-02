Refrigerated Revolution: Fruition Logistics Express Launches its New Fleet of Temperature Controlled Trucks
Keeping It Cool for Every Haul: Specializing in LTL, Where Small Shipments Matter MostCHICAGO, IL, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fruition Logistics Hits the Road: Delivering Excellence with a brand new fleet of trucks
Fruition Logistics, a leading name in the LTL (less-than-truckload) refrigerated transportation and logistics industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest endeavor – a fleet of state-of-the-art trucks and trailers hitting the roads. The new company operates by the name of Fruition Logistics Express (FLEX). This significant expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward enhancing efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
With a steadfast commitment to meeting evolving customer demands and staying at the forefront of innovation, FLEX has strategically invested in a fleet of trucks equipped with cutting-edge technology and manned by highly skilled drivers. These trucks are poised to revolutionize the transportation landscape, offering unparalleled reliability and service quality. With the volatile state of the market in recent years, having their own capacity gives this growing company a leading edge.
"At Fruition Logistics and FLEX, our mission is to provide customized refrigerated transportation solutions and become a trusted partner for our clients. We leverage our strengths, expertise and network to tailor the needs of our clients and become an integral part of their operations,” said Leo Moss, CEO of Fruition Logistics and Fruition Logistics Express. "After a decade of logistics experience, the introduction of FLEX and our new fleet of trucks signifies the next step in scaling and growing our company, as we get ready to enter the cold storage market."
The addition of these trucks to Fruition Logistics' existing network will not only expand the company's operational capacity but also streamline logistics processes, ensuring timely and cost-effective delivery of goods across the country. Equipped with advanced tracking systems and operated by experienced professionals, these trucks will offer real-time visibility and transparency throughout the transportation process.
In an era where reliability and efficiency are paramount, Fruition Logistics and Fruition Logistics Express remain steadfast in its mission to redefine the standards of refrigerated transportation and logistics services. The deployment of these temperature controlled trucks underscores the companies’ unwavering commitment to delivering excellence at every step of the supply chain.
For more information about Fruition Logistics and Fruition Logistics Express and its comprehensive range of transportation solutions, please visit www.FruitionLogistics.com and FLEXtrucking.net or contact info@FruitionLogistics.com or robc@flextrucking.net
