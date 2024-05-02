California Mesothelioma Victims Center Strongly Encourages the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in Los Angeles-Orange-San Diego-Riverside County to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters-A National Expert on Compensation

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California before you talk to anyone--please call attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. ” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your family member has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Ventura or Los Angeles County---please call LA based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and he is at the top of our list for California. There is a direct relationship between hiring the most capable mesothelioma attorney and receiving the best possible mesothelioma compensation results.

"We are urging people with mesothelioma in Southern California to not impulse shop for mesothelioma attorneys because in many to most instances what you see-is not what you get. In other words, many of the lawyer advertisements about mesothelioma are not California lawyers-or even worse they are marketing firms that sell people with mesothelioma to law firms like they are a used car. Don't let this happen to your loved one. The reason we have endorsed attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus is because he actually is one of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers and his office is in Southern California.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California before you talk to anyone--please call attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. We are confident he will know exactly how to get you the best compensation results-and he has references." https://WatersKraus.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com