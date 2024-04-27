Salvation Army Responds to Assist Communities in Wake of Tornadoes That Impacted Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa

OMAHA, Nebraska (April 26, 2024) – The Salvation Army Western Division (based in Omaha and serving Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota) sent multiple disaster-relief teams into action this afternoon and evening in the immediate wake of multiple tornadoes that struck the eastern Nebraska and western Iowa area.

The teams provided food and bottled water to those affected by the storms – as well as to first responders – at sites in and around Elkhorn and Bennington in the Omaha metro, and also at a site east of Lincoln, on Friday.

The Salvation Army’s effort to help communities hit by today’s storms is just beginning. Its disaster-relief teams will continue their response into the weekend, including in storm-affected areas of western Iowa. Officers, staff, and volunteers are set to begin relief work in the hard-hit community of Minden, Iowa on Saturday morning.

The Salvation Army plans to open its west Omaha donation center -- located in the parking lot of Brite Ideas Decorating at 156th and Blondo – tomorrow (April 27) to take in material donations starting at 9 AM. Donations of bottled water, Gatorade, and cleaning supplies to support the disaster-relief effort would all be greatly appreciated.

Those wishing to make disaster-relief donations in support of The Salvation Army’s efforts in storm-affected areas can do so here.

