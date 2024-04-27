Debut Novella by Allen Saxon Commemorates 80th Anniversary of D-Day Invasion
Retired surgeon Allen Saxon has crafted a captivating story of love and heroism set against the Allied invasion of Europe.
Masterfully conceived and written.”WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in June, Allen Saxon’s novella, The Climber of Pointe du Hoc, weaves a tender love story into the gripping—and grim—Allied invasion of Europe. Caleb Huddleston, a quiet young man from Wyoming, enlists in 1942 and quickly finds himself in the town of Bude in Cornwall, boarding with a British family, the Bennetts, until his unit is called up for the Normandy landing. The Bennetts’ beautiful blue-eyed daughter, Elizabeth, is a nurse in training, serving at the local hospital, and she’s fascinated the plain-spoken, unassuming American soldier. They quickly fall in love, with the taciturn Mr. Bennett worrying she’ll get hurt while his wife indulges the romance. Caleb ships out, leaving Elizabeth to wait for his letters (those that make it through) and tend to wounded soldiers, which she does with the devotion and determination she brings to everything. Saxon recounts the heroic service of Caleb and his fellow Rangers along with that of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, an all black unit responsible for sending balloons up over the beaches to protect the invasion force from enemy strafing. Over 2,500 American soldiers were killed on D-Day, and thousands more wounded in perhaps the most significant and decisive turning point of the war. While Caleb, his fellow soldiers, and Elizabeth are fictional, they stand in tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Allied forces eighty years ago to ensure our freedoms today.
— Pulitzer-prize winning author Hank Klibanoff
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hank Klibanoff calls Saxon’s book “masterfully conceived and written.” He continues, “In short, exquisite chapters, Saxon remains in full control as he infuses tender stories into the quotidian lives of Caleb, Elizabeth, Benjamin and other vulnerable characters. Then, as the darkened beaches and cliffs of Normandy draw closer and the novella’s pages dwindle, Saxon—a scrupulous surgeon for fifty years—relaxes his grip and lets his creations stand on their own. Thankfully, he’s skillfully kept us in thrall to witness the denouement.”
Kirkus Reviews notes: “The story features moments of understated eloquence....Readers will come to care about these characters, some of whom will not come home.”
“In the town where I grew up, most of my friends’ fathers had fought in the war, and while we honored them—and other veterans—on appropriate holidays, June 6 passed without recognition of the bravery and self-sacrifice of so many that allowed for the liberation of Europe. It’s a moment in history that encompasses many stories—and inspired this one,” said Allen.
“Working with Allen was a pleasure. His dedication to historical accuracy, restrained and elegant prose, and letting his characters speak for themselves shows throughout. It is an honor to have collaborated with him and to publish this book that honors our servicemen,” said Thomas.
Allen Saxon is a retired surgeon who has long felt that June 6 should be a national holiday to honor America’s moral and courageous commitment in World War II.
Thomas G. Fiffer is co-founder and Publisher of Christmas Lake Press, a small, independent publishing company focusing on fiction and memoir. Recent and upcoming titles include Last of the Famous International Playboys, a novel by Adam Lenain, and Driven: Investigating Nine Decades of Stop-at-Nothing Ambition, a memoir by former Top 10 trial attorney and best-selling legal thriller author John Martel.
