JMB Project Management Appoints Jennifer McShane Bary as the CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- JMB Project Management, a reputable provider of project management services, has announced the appointment of Jennifer McShane-Bary as its new Chief Executive Officer. Ms. McShane-Bary brings over two decades of industry expertise and leadership to her new role, effective immediately.
With a remarkable background that includes several executive positions at top-tier organizations, Ms. McShane Bary has demonstrated her capability in strategic visioning, problem-solving, and driving operational success. Her proficiency in leading diverse teams to deliver projects with precision, on time, and within budget has earned her a reputation for excellence in the project management sector.
In her role as CEO, Ms. McShane Bary will oversee the daily operations and strategic direction of JMB Project Management. Her immediate focus will be on expanding the company’s client base, enhancing digital transformation initiatives, and solidifying JMB’s status as a leader in the industry.
Ms. McShane Bary expressed her excitement about her new position, stating, "I am excited to join JMB Project Management as CEO. This is an incredible opportunity to lead a talented team and build upon the company’s strong foundation. I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to deliver innovative solutions and drive growth.”
JMB Project Management is confident that under Jennifer McShane Bary’s leadership, the company will continue to thrive and innovate, providing unparalleled project management solutions to its clients.
For more details, email customercare@jmb.ae or call +971 559294515.
About JMB Project Management
Founded by Jennifer McShane Bary, JMB Project Management is a Dubai-based premier project management firm known for its strategic and client-focused approach. The company specializes in delivering tailored solutions across various sectors, ensuring project success from inception through completion. With a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and collaboration, JMB Project Management aims to be a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of modern industries.
Learn more at: https://jmb.ae/
