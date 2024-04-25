The Journey of the Palafox Sisters: Navigating Education, Sisterhood, and Success

The Road to Opportunity: Overcoming Challenges

Mary and Mayjem Palafox immigrated from the Philippines to the United States in 2019, accompanied by their father and youngest sister. They settled in Omaha, Nebraska. Shortly after arriving, their father had to return home with their younger sister to care for their mother and other siblings, but Mary and Mayjem decided to stay in the U.S. At only 18- and 14-years old, Mary and Mayjem were driven by the hope of accessing greater opportunities.

“Coming to the United States was a struggle, to be honest. Learning a new language, adapting to a new culture and people, and the lack of a Filipino community made it challenging to engage with others,” said Mary. “The main obstacle I faced was learning to be independent, especially since my dad had to return to the Philippines. I had to quickly learn how to navigate adulthood.”

The sisters' situation grew more difficult as they were temporarily separated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary remained in Nebraska, while Mayjem moved to Colorado to live with a cousin and finish high school. Despite this separation, they stayed strong and focused on their dreams, determined to make the most of their circumstances. This determination would later lead them both to the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).

“During the pandemic, I was working full-time at Walmart because I didn't think I would receive a scholarship. I was saving money for college,” said Mary. “Then one day, I received an email from the Susan Buffett Foundation. It was a life-changing moment.” Once she received the Susan Buffett Scholarship, Mary knew that she wanted to pursue her education at UNO. “I chose UNO because Nebraska is my home in the United States, and Omaha feels like my community. Knowing there's a university in Omaha made me feel comfortable,” she said. “When I toured UNO, I noticed its diversity and the kindness of its people. So, I felt like UNO checked all the boxes for me.”

While Mary was eager to begin this new chapter of her life, starting college during a global pandemic posed its challenges. Safety restrictions made it difficult to meet other new students and being away from Mayjem was beginning to take its toll on her. She felt lost and started experiencing feelings of doubt and worry that without a support system, she wouldn’t be able to succeed. Yet, just when she felt all hope had been lost, Mary found inspiration through her classroom connections at UNO.

Building Support Systems and Pursuing Dreams

“My freshman year was during COVID, and I felt lonely and unsure about my career path, but a meeting with Dr. Brown changed my perspective. He asked me why I limit myself. He encouraged me to pursue my dreams despite the obstacles,” said Mary. “His support inspired me to switch my career goal to becoming a physician. He said, ‘You should go and reach your dreams. Don’t let all these obstacles stop you, and don't let all these things make you give up.’”

This conversation with her psychology professor, Joseph Brown, Ph.D., reinvigorated Mary’s sense of hope. With her newfound optimism, she searched for involvement opportunities across campus and decided to take control of her situation by building her own support system. Through the resources available at UNO, she found her community on campus and got involved with student organizations.

“Before attending UNO, finding resources for adult responsibilities like completing the FAFSA (the Free Application for Federal Student Aid) was challenging, especially because of my shyness in asking for help. However, at UNO, there are many supportive individuals ready to assist,” said Mary.

While Mary was at UNO for her first year, Mayjem was finishing high school in Colorado. By spring 2023, upon her graduation, Mayjem was determined to return to Nebraska to pursue her college education alongside her sister. Like Mary, Mayjem never hesitated about attending UNO. It was her dream school, and she was determined to make it happen.

Initially, Mayjem doubted her chances of receiving a scholarship as the semester drew near and she explored alternative ways to fund her education. Despite her doubts, Mayjem also received the Susan Buffett Foundation giving her the opportunity to follow in her sister’s footsteps.

“Receiving the Susan Buffett Scholarship was a huge relief,” said Mayjem. “I could cut down my work hours and avoid thinking about student loans. It was an amazing experience. I cried tears of joy.”

Unexpected Opportunities at UNO

Once Mayjem arrived in Omaha, Mary became a dependable role model for her sister. Mayjem eagerly looked up to her older sibling, drawing inspiration from Mary's resilience in overcoming challenges.

“My sister inspires me in many ways. Seeing her active involvement in various activities, becoming a leader and mentor, is impressive,” said Mayjem. “As a freshman, I aspire to follow in her footsteps and become a mentor someday. She teaches me things I don't know yet and motivates me to try new experiences.”

Following her sister's advice, Mayjem became involved with Project Achieve, an organization that has served as a haven for Mary throughout her time at UNO. Project Achieve is a special program that helps students who may be the first in their family to attend college, have low income, or have disabilities. The program is focused on making sure that students remain in good academic standing, stay in school, and ultimately become UNO graduates. Students in the program are supported through personalized coursework and activities to meet their needs and interests.

“My sister introduced me to Project Achieve. She said it was great and wanted me to experience it too. So, I decided to give it a try. My first impression was ‘wow!’ There were a lot of people with the same positive vibe I was looking for. They were happy, passionate about studying, and eager to make friends,” said Mayjem. “They made me feel welcome at their events, which was exactly what I needed as a first-year college student who didn't know many people. Now I've met students from different grade levels and there's good diversity among them.”

The individualized support provided by Project Achieve proved invaluable to the sisters. Its impact influenced many aspects of their lives and provided them with additional resources that span beyond the offerings of the organization. It was through her volunteer advisor at Project Achieve, Jonathan Quitl, that Mary began working with Habitat for Humanity and eventually became the president of the organization’s UNO chapter.

"I became president because my advisor recognized my potential as a great leader for the organization. The position was vacant, and the organization required assistance. Initially, I doubted my leadership abilities, but my advisor encouraged me, insisting I was capable," said Mary.

Having been interested in volunteer work, and wanting to become more involved with the community, Mayjem joined Habitat for Humanity under her sister’s leadership. Getting involved with Habitat for Humanity was a new experience for both sisters.

“We had two sessions helping build a house, which was cool because I hadn't done that kind of community service before,” said Mayjem. “It felt good knowing we were contributing to a community in need, and I'll probably be doing a lot more of those in the future.”

Sisterhood and Support

Since embarking on their journey at UNO together, the sisters have developed a stronger bond. Mary and Mayjem now share a unique connection that influences both their academic pursuits and their personal lives.

When they study, they work as a team which makes learning more fun and meaningful. Despite pursuing different career paths, Mary majoring in biology and Mayjem in computer science, the sisters still find ways to support each other academically.

In their personal lives, their close relationship helps them to provide mutual support during challenging moments and to celebrate successes together. Their bond offers them comfort and confidence,

giving them feelings of being cared for and understood. The sisters enjoy being a part of the Omaha community and going to places together like the Asian Market, where they can embrace their cultural heritage through food.

"Her support means a lot to me. Coming to UNO, I understood that we only had each other. She was like my only family, the only one I could talk to,” said Mayjem. “It felt comfortable because she was the only one who could speak my language fluently. There are words or expressions I can't convey in English as well.”

The journey of Mary and Mayjem Palafox is a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of familial bonds. From the challenges of immigration and separation to the uncertainties of college life during a pandemic, the sisters have faced numerous obstacles with unwavering resolve. Despite the challenges they faced, they persevered, driven by their shared dreams and aspirations. Their experiences at UNO not only provided them with academic opportunities but also fostered personal growth and community connections.