Rebrand and Expansion of Kent Bird Control Services
Same great service - different name!ASHFORD, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Bird Control Services, a leading provider of bird control solutions in the UK, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to County Bird Control. This strategic move is part of the company's ambitious expansion plan into Surrey, East and West Sussex, Essex and London.
The rebranding reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. With this expansion, County Bird Control aims to extend its reach and provide its top-notch bird control services to a broader clientele across the South East of England.
Since its inception, Kent Bird Control Services has been dedicated to providing effective and humane bird control solutions. The company has built a strong reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility. The rebranding to County Bird Control signifies a new chapter in the company's history while maintaining these core values.
"We are incredibly excited about our rebranding and expansion," said Dean Stewart of County Bird Control. "Our new name reflects our commitment to serve a wider region while continuing to deliver high-quality services that our customers have come to expect from us."
County Bird Control will continue to offer a comprehensive range of bird control services including bird proofing, bird netting, bird spike installation and more. The company prides itself on using humane methods that not only deter birds but also protect them.
The expansion into Surrey, East and West Sussex, Essex and London marks a significant milestone for County Bird Control.
This move will allow the company to serve more customers and address their unique bird control needs effectively.
"We are looking forward to bringing our expertise in bird control solutions to these new areas," added Smith. "We believe that all property owner deserves peace of mind from nuisance birds without harming the environment."
County Bird Control is committed to providing exceptional customer service throughout this transition period. Existing customers can expect the same level of professionalism and quality service they have always received from the team.
The rebranding and expansion of County Bird Control is a testament to the company's continued growth and commitment to serving its customers. As it embarks on this exciting new journey, County Bird Control looks forward to establishing itself as the go-to bird control service provider in Surrey, East and West Sussex, Essex and London.
For more information about County Bird Control and its services, please visit https://countybirdcontrol.co.uk
About County Bird Control
County Bird Control, formerly known as Kent Bird Control Services, is a leading provider of bird control solutions in the UK. The company offers a wide range of services including bird proofing, bird netting, bird spike installation and more.
County Bird Control is committed to providing humane and effective solutions that protect properties from nuisance birds while also safeguarding the environment. For more information, visit www.countybirdcontrol.co.uk
