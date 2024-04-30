Idan Cohen Champions Sustainability with Lab Grown Diamonds at New York Bridal Fashion Week

At Rêvelation™ we craft impeccable lab grown diamonds and jewelry Impeccable pieces crafted from lab grown diamonds with zero compromise.

NEW YORK,, NY, INDIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAB GROWN DIAMONDS ARE EVERYONE’S BEST FRIEND AT IDAN

In a dazzling runway fashion show, at the prestigious St. Regis Hotel during New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, acclaimed fashion designer Idan Cohen made a bold statement by featuring lab grown diamond necklaces from Revelation™ Lab Grown Diamonds as the perfect accessory with his new bridal collection. Embracing sustainability as a cornerstone of modern bridal fashion, Cohen's decision reﬂects a growing awareness among designers and consumers alike regarding the environmental and ethical impact of traditional diamond mining.

Cohen, renowned for his exquisite bridal designs that blend timeless elegance with contemporary ﬂair, recognized the shifting preferences of today's brides-to-be. With an increasing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing, he sought to align his brand with these values by selecting lab grown diamonds for his latest collection.

Revelation™ Lab Grown Diamonds, a trailblazer in the realm of sustainable luxury, provided the perfect complement to Cohen's vision. Their lab-grown diamonds, cultivated through cutting-edge technology with minimal environmental impact, offer a sustainable alternative to mined diamonds without compromising on quality or beauty.



In an exclusive interview backstage, Cohen revealed his inspiration behind the choice of lab grown diamonds. "Modern brides are not only looking for exquisite beauty in their accessories but also want to make a positive impact with their choices," he explained. "By incorporating lab grown diamonds from Revelation™, I am not only showcasing stunning jewelry but also aligning with the values of sustainability and ethical responsibility that resonate deeply with today's brides."

As the fashion world continues to evolve, designers like Idan Cohen are leading the way towards a more sustainable and socially responsible future. By embracing lab-grown diamonds and championing eco-conscious practices, they are not only redeﬁning bridal fashion but also contributing to a more sustainable planet for generations to come.

"We are thrilled to partner with Idan Cohen," said Lauren Calmas, President at Revelation™ Lab Grown Diamonds, “as his bridal designs have the youthful aesthetic we strive for with Rêvelation. We firmly believe all bridal jewelry is fashion and includes all diamond jewelry purchased during a couple’s relationship. One of our design objectives was to make the Revelation diamond jewelry collection as versatile as possible so that even wedding day jewelry can be worn the next day and years to come as part of a woman’s diamond jewelry wardrobe.”

