shíshálh name recognized in legislative amendment

CANADA, April 26 - The shíshálh Nation will be better reflected in provincial legislation after the passage of legislative amendments to recognize traditional and legal shíshálh names in existing provincial acts.

“We are pleased that provincial legislation is being updated to reflect our proper name,” said shíshálh Chief (lhe hiwus) Lenora Joe. “The name ‘Sechelt Indian Band’ is one that was imposed on us through colonization and removing that name is just one of many important steps on the path of reconciliation. We would like to thank the Province for working with us to make this important change to recognize who we have always been.”

Amendments to six acts, including the Sechelt Indian Government District Enabling Act, will replace “Sechelt” with “shíshálh” and “Indian Band” with “Nation” to maintain consistency with federal legislation.

In 2022, the Parliament of Canada amended the shíshálh Nation Self-Government Act, which included updating the legal name of the Sechelt Indian Band to shíshálh Nation.

“The shíshálh language is one of the original languages of this land,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “These changes, made in consultation with the shíshálh Nation, will ensure that legislation in B.C. reflects and respects shíshálh names.”

The Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, was introduced in the legislative assembly on March 11, 2024, and received royal assent on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The amended acts are:

shíshálh Nation Government District Enabling Act;

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act;

Environmental Management Act;

Land Owner Transparency Act;

shíshálh Nation Government District Home Owner Grant Act; and

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act.

The amendments do not change the intent of the sections in the acts.

Section 7 of the shíshálh Nation Government District Enabling Act has also been repealed so that the act is not repealed on the prescribed date of June 30, 2026. Otherwise, shíshálh Nation Government District Council would no longer be recognized under provincial law.

Quote:

Leonard Lee, chair, Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) –

“The Sunshine Coast Regional District welcomes the updates to provincial legislation that properly recognizes the shíshálh Nation name. The SCRD has been actively updating all documentation and references to the shíshálh Nation since the Parliament of Canada amended the shíshálh Nation Self Government Act.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Miscellaneous Statues Amendment Act, 2024, visit: https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/legislation-debates-proceedings/42nd-parliament/5th-session/bills/third-reading/gov09-3

For more information about B.C. legislation, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/Legislation

To learn more about the shíshálh Nation, visit: https://shishalh.com/