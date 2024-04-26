Final flood damage repairs coming to Highway 11

CANADA, April 26 - Final repairs to the flood-damaged section of Highway 11 at Willband Creek in Abbotsford will begin on Monday, April 29, 2024, and drivers are advised that traffic pattern changes will be in place throughout the project.

The four lanes of Highway 11 will be shifted slightly between Valley Road and Bateman Road to allow the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s contractor to repair the highway, which was damaged by flooding during the November 2021 atmospheric river.

Single-lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday to Friday for approximately two weeks, beginning April 29, as preliminary work to shift the lanes begins. Once all four lanes have been shifted, which is expected near the end of May, the shifted lanes will remain in place until repairs and final paving is completed in October.

Drivers using this section of Highway 11 should allow for extra travel time. A reduced speed limit will be in effect throughout the area, and drivers are asked to obey signage and traffic-control personnel.

For up-to-date information about the work, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca