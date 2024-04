St. Albans Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002645

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate Access Rd, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Tyler Scott

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/26/2024 at 0051 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks initiated a traffic stop on the Interstate Access Road for a vehicle with an inoperable light. During the traffic stop Troopers found that Scott was operating the vehicle while his license was under criminal suspension. Scott was cited to appear in Franklin County Court for Criminal DLS on 05/28/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Included.

