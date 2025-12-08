ROAD CLOSURE: VT Route 105 / Poor Farm Rd Sheldon

State of VermontDepartment of Public SafetyVermont State PoliceSt Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 105 at the intersection of Poor Farm Rd in Sheldon is going to be completely shut down due to a two car crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.