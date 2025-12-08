Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE: VT Route 105 / Poor Farm Rd Sheldon

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 105 at the intersection of Poor Farm Rd in Sheldon is going to be completely shut down due to a two car crash. 

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


