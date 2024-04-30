Vector Global Logistics Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List
Adding this Award to Vector’s Growing List is Further Confirmation of Their Culture, Results-Driven Mentality, and Dedication to Logistics With Purpose®
Being recognized on this list is a testament to our unique results-based culture and our passion to give back. I'm thrilled to be part of this team, and am very proud of what we have accomplished.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Global Logistics, an award winning logistics company, has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Additionally, this latest recognition demonstrates that Vector continues to set itself apart in their industry by serving their clients and global community well.
— Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director
"Being recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by the Financial Times and Statista is a testament to our unique results-based culture and our passion to give back,” says Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director. “I am thrilled to be part of this team, and am very proud of what we have accomplished. Rest assured this is just the beginning as we continue to push ourselves harder."
Co-Founder and Managing Director, Brian Oxley adds, “Vector Global Logistics is honored to be recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 by Financial Times and Statista. This prestigious acknowledgment validates our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the logistics sector. We extend our gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal clients whose trust and partnership have propelled us to this remarkable achievement.”
The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:
1. Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met the criteria could apply for the ranking.
2. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues, independence, and organic growth to the list.
3. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies.
4. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met the criteria were ranked.
Based on the results of the study, Vector Global Logistics is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024.
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
For more information about Vector Global Logistics and its services, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. Vector is also a Certified B CorporationTM , which means that it meets high standards of social and environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
Kristi Porter
Vector Global Logistics
+1 404 554 1150 ext. 109
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube