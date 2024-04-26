Resecurity Showcased AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions at GISEC 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting major Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies worldwide, is thrilled to announce its participation in GISEC 2024, the premier cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa. The event, scheduled from April 23 to 25, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together industry leaders, government officials, and cybersecurity experts from around the globe.
GISEC Global is a nexus for the cybersecurity community, facilitating crucial discussions, showcasing innovative technologies, and fostering collaborations to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape. With over 750 brands set to exhibit and an expected audience of more than 20,000 attendees from 130+ countries, GISEC 2024 promises to be an unparalleled gathering of cybersecurity stakeholders.
As part of the event's Expert Session, Mr. Ahmad Halabi (Managing Director, MENA) will deliver a keynote address titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI) for C4ISR - Power of Context." The session will explore Resecurity's groundbreaking use of AI to enhance national security measures, focusing on dark web monitoring, botnet intelligence, and real-time threat detection. Attendees can also look forward to a live demonstration of Resecurity® CONTEXT AI accelerating cyber threat intelligence and augmenting analyst workflow using Generative AI and specialized Large Language Models (LLMs).
Mr. Ahmad Halabi commented, "GISEC 2024 provides a unique platform for cybersecurity thought leaders to exchange insights, explore emerging trends, and collaborate on strategies to fortify our digital defenses. We are proud to contribute to this vital conversation and demonstrate how our solution empower organizations to stay ahead of cyber threats. Resecurity is using cutting-edge AI and adopt tools to reinvent how intelligence is collected, analyzed, produced, disseminated, and evaluated."
Resecurity invited all GISEC 2024 attendees to visit their Booth B-84, Hall 6 to learn more about their innovative cybersecurity offerings and witness firsthand the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in safeguarding critical assets against cyber threats.
For media inquiries, please contact us at contact@resecurity.com.
About Resecurity
Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.
Gene Yoo
