Manchin Speaks At American Postal Workers Union Annual Convention in Beckley
Beckley, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended and spoke at the American Postal Workers Union’s (APWU) Annual Convention in Beckley, West Virginia. Senator Manchin was joined by national and local APWU leadership and union members.
“The APWU proudly represents more than 200,000 hardworking U.S. Postal Service employees and retirees, as well as 2,000 private-sector mail workers. For more than 40 years now, this organization has fought for these workers’ best interests – dignity and respect on the job, fair pay and benefits, and safe working conditions,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Reliable, efficient mail service has been a cornerstone of our great nation for centuries, and you all are protecting this mission every day. I stand ready to support you in every way that I can, and thank you for allowing me to speak with you all today.”
During the convention, Senator Manchin spoke with APWU leadership and members on his continued efforts to support the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) after the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) decision earlier this month to convert the facility into a Local Processing Center (LPC).
Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to support the Charleston postal facility:
- On April 17, 2024, Senator Manchin led a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, expressing opposition to the USPS’s recent nationwide consolidation and review announcements that could severely diminish mail service reliability for postal networks across the nation.
- On April 2, 2024, Senator Manchin released a statement on the USPS’s decision to convert the Charleston P&DC into a LPC.
- On February 27, 2024, Senator Manchin submitted a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to express his concern with the initial findings of the Mail Processing Facility Review.
- On February 15, 2024, Senator Manchin published an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette Mail on the importance of protecting services at the facility.
- On February 1, 2024, Senator Manchin released a statement on the USPS’s initial findings for the Mail Processing Facility Review.
- On December 14, 2023, Senator Manchin submitted a public comment to the USPS to express his support for the Charleston postal facility and its employees.
- On December 8, 2023, Senator Manchin visited the Charleston postal facility to support the workers and reaffirm his commitment to keeping West Virginia mail services in the state.
- On December 2, 2023, Senator Manchin released a statement after speaking with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the Mail Processing Facility Review.
- On November 29, 2023, Senator Manchin released a statement on the USPS’s decision to conduct the Mail Processing Facility Review.
Photos from the event are available here.
