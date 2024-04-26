Manchin Speaks At American Postal Workers Union Annual Convention in Beckley

April 26, 2024

Beckley, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended and spoke at the American Postal Workers Union’s (APWU) Annual Convention in Beckley, West Virginia. Senator Manchin was joined by national and local APWU leadership and union members.

“The APWU proudly represents more than 200,000 hardworking U.S. Postal Service employees and retirees, as well as 2,000 private-sector mail workers. For more than 40 years now, this organization has fought for these workers’ best interests – dignity and respect on the job, fair pay and benefits, and safe working conditions,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Reliable, efficient mail service has been a cornerstone of our great nation for centuries, and you all are protecting this mission every day. I stand ready to support you in every way that I can, and thank you for allowing me to speak with you all today.”

During the convention, Senator Manchin spoke with APWU leadership and members on his continued efforts to support the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) after the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) decision earlier this month to convert the facility into a Local Processing Center (LPC).

Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to support the Charleston postal facility: