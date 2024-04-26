April Consumer Connection

Fraudulent Bank Website beachcitiescommercialbank.com – Beach Cities Commercial Bank (BCCB) has advised the DFPI that they recently received an inquiry regarding a website with a similar, but fraudulent domain name. BCCB’s legitimate domain is – BeachCities Commercial Bank (BCCB) has advised the DFPI that they recently received an inquiry regarding a website with a similar, but fraudulent domain name. BCCB’s legitimate domain is beachcitiescb.com

Imposter Website carolpasollewis.com – DFPI has received information that a website is fraudulently marketing as Carol Paso Lewis , a licensed financial adviser. The imposter’s website is not associated with a California-licensed investment adviser or broker-dealer.

Imposter Website glgiwholesale.com – DFPI has received information about an advance fee scam involving consumer loans. The imposter represents itself to the public as Global Lending CA and may be offering consumer loans or revolving lines of credit to the public. The imposter’s website is not associated with any California-licensed mortgage broker.