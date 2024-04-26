April Consumer Connection

It’s National Financial Capability Month, and we’re featuring information and resources to help consumers protect themselves from scams and fraud.
Debt can build up quickly and compound when not managed carefully. Follow these three steps to manage and get out of debt.
On April 1, California commemorated César Chávez’s life and legacy. DFPI’s mission is to foster an economy that works for everyone in California. Meet our CalMoneySmart grantees that support financial education and empowerment programs for farmworker and immigrant communities across California.
The DFPI hosts a consumer financial education webinar exploring a new topic every month. Each 30-minute webinar includes guest speakers and a Q&A session. Watch the series on our YouTube channel. For more events happening in your community, visit our Events Calendar.
Lompoc’s Annual Senior Health and Wellness Expo 2024
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lompoc
NEWS & UPDATES
CalMoneySmart Grant Program Now Accepting Applications – The CalMoneySmart grant program awards grants to nonprofit organizations to provide financial education and financial empowerment programs and services for unbanked and underbanked Californians. For details, visit CalMoneySmart. Don’t delay – the application deadline is May 6.
Imposter Website carolpasollewis.com– DFPI has received information that a website is fraudulently marketing as Carol Paso Lewis, a licensed financial adviser. The imposter’s website is not associated with a California-licensed investment adviser or broker-dealer.
Imposter Website glgiwholesale.com– DFPI has received information about an advance fee scam involving consumer loans. The imposter represents itself to the public as Global Lending CA and may be offering consumer loans or revolving lines of credit to the public. The imposter’s website is not associated with any California-licensed mortgage broker.
Imposter Website jenniferlilibethtibbs.com – DFPI has received information that a website and email address affiliated with Jennifer Lilibeth Tibbs are fraudulently marketing as a licensed financial adviser. The imposter’s website and email address are not associated with a California-licensed Investment Adviser or Broker-dealer.
DFPI is partnering with the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) to bring awareness to Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) theft. CDSS recently launched ebtEDGE, a mobile app and web-based portal to help its more than 5 million cardholders protect their CalFresh and CalWORKs benefits. If you think your benefits have been stolen, call 877-328-9677, or contact your county social services agency. Learn more.
CLOTHILDE V. HEWLETT Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation
