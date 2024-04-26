Love Finds a Home at Washington Veterans Home

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Sidney Cartwright, a resident at Washington Veterans Home, has found love again after 22 years of being a widow. Since moving into the home in November 2022, Sidney has become an active participant in resident activities and the resident front desk program. Her vibrant personality and involvement caught the eye of fellow resident Junior Feathers, leading to a heartwarming love story that has captured the hearts of everyone at the Washington Veterans Home.

Sidney and Junior's love story reached a beautiful milestone when they exchanged vows in the Washington Veterans Home Chapel in August 2023. With her oldest son proudly walking her down the aisle, her granddaughter skillfully playing the piano, her grandson capturing the wonderful moments as the photographer, and her sister serving as the maid of honor, the ceremony was a testament to the power of love and the joy it brings even in later years.

The couple's connection goes beyond their shared experiences at the home. Sidney and Junior enjoy spending time together, whether it's taking trips to Walmart or exploring the community. Their conversations are endless, and their bond continues to grow stronger each day.

Reflecting on her newfound love, Sidney offered some heartfelt advice to others who may find themselves in a similar situation: "If anyone ever falls in love and feels the way Junior and I feel, they should get married!" Her words of wisdom serve as a reminder that love knows no age and that it's never too late to find happiness.

Sidney and Junior's love story is a shining example of the vibrant community at the Washington Veterans Home. Their happiness and companionship inspire everyone around them, proving that love can flourish in unexpected places. As they continue their journey together, Sidney and Junior serve as a testament to the power of love and the importance of fostering meaningful connections.

