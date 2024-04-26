Zimbabwean native graduates from Thunderbird at ASU with passion for big data and machine learning

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable spring 2024 graduates.

Ngonidzashe Marvin Kanjere is originally from Harare, Zimbabwe, and has a background in chemical engineering. He earned a master's degree in financial engineering from the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe.

Kanjere's lineage traces back to Malawi, with his great-grandparents settling in Zimbabwe in the early 1900s. Enrolling at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, his goal was to secure a globally recognized management degree, enticed by the school's diverse concentrations.

Graduating with a Master of Global Management specializing in data science, Kanjere expresses enthusiasm for applying his analytical skills to roles in data or business analytics. Fluent in both English and Shona, he commends Thunderbird for its cultural breadth, describing it as a unique experience.

"The diversity of cultures on campus makes being a T-bird a very enriching experience. I have learned to greet in four different languages and approach ideas from different perspectives. I also appreciate the school's rich history and the supportive network of alumni," he said.

Ngonidzashe Marvin Kanjere and friends smile for a photo at ASU Open Door — an event that invites the public into ASU's learning spaces — on the Downtown Phoenix campus. Kanjere showcased Zimbabwean culture at the Thunderbird Global Village. Photo courtesy of Ngonidzashe Marvin Kanjere

Passionate about education, Kanjere has dedicated over five years to tutoring math and science, aiming to uplift underrepresented communities. He also envisions a world where there are greater educational resources for developing countries.

As he graduates from Thunderbird, Kanjere is excited to use his degree and his passion for education to make a positive impact in the world.

He is also one of the spring 2024 recipients of Thunderbird’s Barton Kyle Yount Award. This award is presented to a student who best represents the values and standards envisioned by the founders of Thunderbird in 1946, and it is the school’s highest student honor.

Question: Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at Thunderbird?

Answer: In my Responsible Investing class, Professor Pecherot taught me a lesson that being a good manager requires a broad base of knowledge, saying, "You have to know a little bit about everything." With my background in engineering, finance and data analytics, this advice resonates deeply with me.

Q: What advice would you give to a student just starting a program at Thunderbird?

A: As a new student, dive into school life by joining clubs and participating in volunteer opportunities. Additionally, make the most of the Thunderbird alumni network and the Career Management Center resources for both personal and professional development.

Q: For what in your life do you feel most grateful?

A: I am grateful for all the experiences that have challenged me to grow personally and professionally, and the family and friends that have supported me through the journey.