Thunderbird at ASU grad’s journey towards a global career in human resources and event management

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable spring 2024 graduates.

Phoenix native Nicole Spreitzer enrolled in the Accelerated Master of Global Management program at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, seeing the opportunity to combine a bachelor's degree in global management with a master's degree in the same field for just one additional year of study.

This May, Spreitzer will graduate with a Bachelor of Global Management. Her plan is to obtain her Master of Global Management in May 2025 and pursue a career in global human resources and event management, specifically within the advanced technology industry.

"The opportunities I've received here have been nothing short of transformative, and I am incredibly grateful," Spreitzer shared.

Her affection for Thunderbird is rooted in its global essence, with 70% of her cohort made up of international students.

"The global aspect of Thunderbird amazes me. I have absorbed so much about different cultures, broadening my global perspective. My classmates, who bring diverse and professional work experiences to class, push me to strive for excellence. Thunderbird has become my second family, inspiring and motivating me every day to be a leader on a global scale,” she said.

Spreitzer draws inspiration from Sanjeev Khagram, director general and dean of Thunderbird.

"Dean Khagram's personal anecdotes, professional journey and forward-looking vision have deeply impacted me. He has spurred me on to work diligently and effect positive change in the world," she said.

For new students embarking on their Thunderbird journey, Spreitzer offers advice: "Don't shy away from stepping out of your comfort zone. Thunderbird is where mistakes can be transformed into opportunities. Embrace every challenge and cultivate a global mindset during your tenure here."

Question: What’s something you learned while at Thunderbird— in the classroom or otherwise — that surprised you or changed your perspective?

Answer: Being active in any community will create strong connections, and networking is extremely valuable. Whether it is joining a club or conversing with new people at the Pub at Thunderbird, every interaction has helped hone my leadership and communication skills. As a current campus ambassador, giving tours to prospective students and volunteering in the ASU community guided me to become an outgoing leader and strive to help others with kindness. It only takes one connection for an opportunity to arise, and I recommend placing yourself in opportunities where this can happen.

Q: Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at Thunderbird?

A: Professor Ault and Professor Gamso are incredible professors and exceptional mentors. They have taught me the importance of creating a global mindset and the skills necessary to become an influential leader.

Q: If someone gave you $40 million to solve one problem on our planet, what would you tackle?

A: In one of my classes, Big Data in a Global Economy, we did thorough research into SDGs. I would like to solve SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. Around 46% of the world's population lacks adequate sanitation services. Making a small step towards a more sustainable future helps the Earth and the community inhabiting the environment.

Q: What motivates or inspires you?

A: My twin sister is my biggest inspiration. Growing up together, she has always pushed me to be the best version of myself. With her success in sustainability (she will be graduating this May) and her pursuit of a master’s degree this fall, she continues to teach me the importance of teamwork, kindness and commitment.

Q: For what in your life do you feel most grateful?

A: I am most grateful for my family. They have always encouraged me to grow and flourish. Their constant support has opened countless opportunities for me, and my father’s example of kind leadership has been a guiding light in my life that I always look up to.

