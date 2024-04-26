Veronika Velch appointed as new Director of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Veronika Velch is appointed as the new Director of Amnesty International in Ukraine, ready to boost the organization’s impact amid critical times.KYIV, UKRAINE, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amnesty International is pleased to announce the appointment of Veronika Velch as the new Director of the organization’s representative office in Ukraine. Speaking of the appointment, Veronika said:
“I see my role as building up and strengthening Amnesty’s presence on the ground in Ukraine, making it profoundly relevant to the country’s human rights needs. I am also proud to represent Ukraine in the international human rights movement.
“In these unprecedented times, the world must be acutely and constantly aware of the daily human rights challenges in my country, and Ukraine needs to have its voice heard on the international arena. We must ensure that Ukraine stays on track to uphold and respect human rights for everyone in Ukraine, today, and tomorrow.”
As a seasoned communications expert and human rights advocate with substantial international experience, having worked for over a decade in Washington, D.C., on crisis communications, advocacy, and human rights, Veronika steps into her Amnesty International role at a critical juncture for Ukraine.
Marie Struthers, Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Amnesty International, said: “Veronika Velch was selected in a rigorous and competitive recruitment process. We are delighted to have a new leader of our team in Ukraine who is ready to take on the formidable tasks faced by the country and by our global movement.
“We wish her a warm welcome and will accompany her on her journey to reinforce and amplify all voices in need of, and those who promote, human rights protection.”
Veronika Velch’s most recent positions included serving as a Senior Advocacy Director at Ridgely Walsh LLC (Washington D.C.) and as a Senior Fellow at the Rainey Center. Veronika holds a Master’s degree from The George Washington University and a PhD in International Relations from Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University.
Amnesty International has been working to document possible war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All of Amnesty International’s outputs published to date can be found here.
Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 10 million people who are committed to creating a future where human rights are enjoyed by everyone.
